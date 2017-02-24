Campus News

These students were named to the Augustana University, South Dakota, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Hayley Masching.
These students were named to the Bradley University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Warren Guiles.
These students were named to the Concordia University, Nebraska, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Freeburg: Rachel Keseman.
Moro: Jacob Roggow.
These students were named to the Fontbonne University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Isaiah Paul Eichen, Zachary Allan Franke.
Belleville: Lorraine E. Cange, Kelli Lynn Kinnikin, Madison Christine Ratay, Olivia L. Warner, Penielis Williams.
Collinsville: Courtney Michelle Bruncic, Michael Medina, Hannah Rose Winson.
East Alton: Anna Grace Whitaker.
Edwardsville: Melanie Lee Russo.
Fairview Heights: Luis Angel Pagan.
Freeburg: Jacob Thomas Mueller.
Glen Carbon: Paige Margaret Roth.
Granite City: Kaitlin Renee Becherer, Danae Reeves, Leann Marie Smith.
Highland: Alleigh Marie Kruse.
O’Fallon: Rachel Anne McCulley, Paige Katelyn Pfankuch, Donna Darlene Scheppler.
Troy: Meredith Lee Wendt.
These students were named to the LeTourneau University, Texas, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Collinsville: Kelsie Jeffries.
These students were named to the Lincoln University of Missouri dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Jordan Smith
Belleville: Kenwan J. Brown, Chauntiana K. Houston, Alexus Mercedes Hunt, Dennis Wayne Jackson, Kanesha L. Jenkins, Chrishawn TraVon Johnson, Darral Cortez Morris, De’shounda Raymond, Jenecia Erin Sims.
Collinsville: Gabrielle M. Hodges.
East St. Louis: Jada Cooper, Lavonte Culmer, Kaleshia Caprice Gibson, Karmyn T. Goodson, Terrion Jones, Darnae Bria Relford-Johnson, Jeremy I. Rives, Asia Montrice Smith, Daisha Deshontae Townsend.
Fairview Heights: Jimisha L. Flowers, Tiffany L. Heavens, Demario D. May.
Glen Carbon: Monique Renee Ferrell.
O’Fallon: Laila Rashidah Foster.
Shiloh: Kendall Montgomery.
Troy: Avery Elizabeth Myers.
Washington Park: Marvin R. Holley.
These students were named to the Marquette University, Wisconsin, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Edwardsville: Andrew Serfas, Ryan Serfas.
Millstadt: Kennedy Coplen.
O’Fallon: Theresa Bordenave.
Swansea: Madeleine Philipp.
These students were named to the Maryville University dean’s and honor list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Nathan Backstrom, Bradley Higdon, Olivia Hurley, Katherine Schultze.
Belleville: Waleed Al-Lohaibi, Jerilyn Amann, Morgan Blankenship, Aaron Buettner, Jacqueline Butler, Christopher Doyle, Reagan Feldott, Shameeka Herring, Laura Lillis, Abigail McPherson, Nichole Odem, Megan Seibel, Lanette Stumpf, Zoe Zeiter.
Collinsville: Michelle Busch.
Dupo: Mallory Koonce, Amanda Mick.
East Alton: Taryn Legette.
East St. Louis: Kelly Stallings.
Edwardsville: Brittany Milton, Taylor Thiems.
Fairview Heights: Joy Woodie.
Glen Carbon: Rachel Wiesehan.
Godfrey: Abigail Reilly.
Highland: Courtney Billhartz, Emily Capelle, Trent Carriger, Bailey Crouch, Abigail Johnson, Amanda Ponce, Adam Rinderer, Adam Zobrist.
Maryville: Tatiana Kokotovich, Ashley Niebruegge, Marissa Wenos.
Mascoutah: Rachel Bishop.
Millstadt: Ethan Edens, Sherri Joshu, Alyssa Pellmann.
Moro: Andrew Myer.
New Athens: Laura Kreher.
O’Fallon: Julie Bachman, George Baker, Katelyn Cornell, Mark Manera, Macy Thomas.
Scott Air Force Base: Ashley Sluss.
Swansea: Jennifer Riess.
Troy: Jessica Eilers, Samantha Miller.
Wood River: Kelly Gorsich.
These students were named to the MidAmerica Nazarene University, Kansas, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
East St. Louis: Jerrica Russell.
These students were named to the Rockford University dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester.
Mascoutah: Kenneth Parks.
These students were named to the University of Columbia, Missouri, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Kyla Moore.
Edwardsville: John M. Gaither, Ashlea E. Hearn.
These students were named to the University of Evansville, Indiana, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Caroline Shea.
Collinsville: Catherine Schreiber.
Edwardsville: Kaela Guglielmo, Aimee Savoie.
Freeburg: Sarah Kuester, Ashley Sauzek.
Maryville: Abigail Kassing.
New Baden: Julia Billhartz.
Swansea: Harrison Gimenez.
Troy: Kirsten Patrick.
Waterloo: Mikayla Harvey.
These students were named to the University of New Haven, Connecticut, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Martina Marie Hukel.
These students were candidates for graduation from the University of Oklahoma in the fall of 2016.
Fairview Heights: Thomas Benjamin Deppe.
Hamel: Manda Beth Chasteen.
These students were named to the University of Tennessee Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester.
Swansea: Emma L. Butcher.
These students were named to the Western Illinois University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Alyssa Rose Moore.
Belleville: Kryndle Anna Schobert, Aigne’ Monquese Thompson.
Bethalto: Nathaniel Richard Simon.
East Alton: Tyler Allen Lafferty
Edwardsville: Megan Erika Bardmass, Emily Jean Highlander.
Godfrey: Olivia Bode Prater.
Highland: Clayton Paul Rehkemper.
Lebanon: Samantha Maria Ralphs.
O’Fallon: Alexandria Jacqueline Karbach.
Swansea: George Colton Lasley.
Troy: Abigail Richter, Summer Grace Tracy.
These students were named to the Wheaton College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Edwardsville: Mara Walters.
Lebanon: Elizabeth Bieri.
Swansea: Abigail Burgdorf.
