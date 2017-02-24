Education

February 24, 2017 4:02 PM

Campus News

These students were named to the Augustana University, South Dakota, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Alton: Hayley Masching.

These students were named to the Bradley University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Belleville: Warren Guiles.

These students were named to the Concordia University, Nebraska, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Freeburg: Rachel Keseman.

Moro: Jacob Roggow.

These students were named to the Fontbonne University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Alton: Isaiah Paul Eichen, Zachary Allan Franke.

Belleville: Lorraine E. Cange, Kelli Lynn Kinnikin, Madison Christine Ratay, Olivia L. Warner, Penielis Williams.

Collinsville: Courtney Michelle Bruncic, Michael Medina, Hannah Rose Winson.

East Alton: Anna Grace Whitaker.

Edwardsville: Melanie Lee Russo.

Fairview Heights: Luis Angel Pagan.

Freeburg: Jacob Thomas Mueller.

Glen Carbon: Paige Margaret Roth.

Granite City: Kaitlin Renee Becherer, Danae Reeves, Leann Marie Smith.

Highland: Alleigh Marie Kruse.

O’Fallon: Rachel Anne McCulley, Paige Katelyn Pfankuch, Donna Darlene Scheppler.

Troy: Meredith Lee Wendt.

These students were named to the LeTourneau University, Texas, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Collinsville: Kelsie Jeffries.

These students were named to the Lincoln University of Missouri dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Alton: Jordan Smith

Belleville: Kenwan J. Brown, Chauntiana K. Houston, Alexus Mercedes Hunt, Dennis Wayne Jackson, Kanesha L. Jenkins, Chrishawn TraVon Johnson, Darral Cortez Morris, De’shounda Raymond, Jenecia Erin Sims.

Collinsville: Gabrielle M. Hodges.

East St. Louis: Jada Cooper, Lavonte Culmer, Kaleshia Caprice Gibson, Karmyn T. Goodson, Terrion Jones, Darnae Bria Relford-Johnson, Jeremy I. Rives, Asia Montrice Smith, Daisha Deshontae Townsend.

Fairview Heights: Jimisha L. Flowers, Tiffany L. Heavens, Demario D. May.

Glen Carbon: Monique Renee Ferrell.

O’Fallon: Laila Rashidah Foster.

Shiloh: Kendall Montgomery.

Troy: Avery Elizabeth Myers.

Washington Park: Marvin R. Holley.

These students were named to the Marquette University, Wisconsin, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Edwardsville: Andrew Serfas, Ryan Serfas.

Millstadt: Kennedy Coplen.

O’Fallon: Theresa Bordenave.

Swansea: Madeleine Philipp.

These students were named to the Maryville University dean’s and honor list for the fall 2016 semester.

Alton: Nathan Backstrom, Bradley Higdon, Olivia Hurley, Katherine Schultze.

Belleville: Waleed Al-Lohaibi, Jerilyn Amann, Morgan Blankenship, Aaron Buettner, Jacqueline Butler, Christopher Doyle, Reagan Feldott, Shameeka Herring, Laura Lillis, Abigail McPherson, Nichole Odem, Megan Seibel, Lanette Stumpf, Zoe Zeiter.

Collinsville: Michelle Busch.

Dupo: Mallory Koonce, Amanda Mick.

East Alton: Taryn Legette.

East St. Louis: Kelly Stallings.

Edwardsville: Brittany Milton, Taylor Thiems.

Fairview Heights: Joy Woodie.

Glen Carbon: Rachel Wiesehan.

Godfrey: Abigail Reilly.

Highland: Courtney Billhartz, Emily Capelle, Trent Carriger, Bailey Crouch, Abigail Johnson, Amanda Ponce, Adam Rinderer, Adam Zobrist.

Maryville: Tatiana Kokotovich, Ashley Niebruegge, Marissa Wenos.

Mascoutah: Rachel Bishop.

Millstadt: Ethan Edens, Sherri Joshu, Alyssa Pellmann.

Moro: Andrew Myer.

New Athens: Laura Kreher.

O’Fallon: Julie Bachman, George Baker, Katelyn Cornell, Mark Manera, Macy Thomas.

Scott Air Force Base: Ashley Sluss.

Swansea: Jennifer Riess.

Troy: Jessica Eilers, Samantha Miller.

Wood River: Kelly Gorsich.

These students were named to the MidAmerica Nazarene University, Kansas, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

East St. Louis: Jerrica Russell.

These students were named to the Rockford University dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester.

Mascoutah: Kenneth Parks.

These students were named to the University of Columbia, Missouri, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Belleville: Kyla Moore.

Edwardsville: John M. Gaither, Ashlea E. Hearn.

These students were named to the University of Evansville, Indiana, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Belleville: Caroline Shea.

Collinsville: Catherine Schreiber.

Edwardsville: Kaela Guglielmo, Aimee Savoie.

Freeburg: Sarah Kuester, Ashley Sauzek.

Maryville: Abigail Kassing.

New Baden: Julia Billhartz.

Swansea: Harrison Gimenez.

Troy: Kirsten Patrick.

Waterloo: Mikayla Harvey.

These students were named to the University of New Haven, Connecticut, dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Belleville: Martina Marie Hukel.

These students were candidates for graduation from the University of Oklahoma in the fall of 2016.

Fairview Heights: Thomas Benjamin Deppe.

Hamel: Manda Beth Chasteen.

These students were named to the University of Tennessee Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester.

Swansea: Emma L. Butcher.

These students were named to the Western Illinois University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Alton: Alyssa Rose Moore.

Belleville: Kryndle Anna Schobert, Aigne’ Monquese Thompson.

Bethalto: Nathaniel Richard Simon.

East Alton: Tyler Allen Lafferty

Edwardsville: Megan Erika Bardmass, Emily Jean Highlander.

Godfrey: Olivia Bode Prater.

Highland: Clayton Paul Rehkemper.

Lebanon: Samantha Maria Ralphs.

O’Fallon: Alexandria Jacqueline Karbach.

Swansea: George Colton Lasley.

Troy: Abigail Richter, Summer Grace Tracy.

These students were named to the Wheaton College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Edwardsville: Mara Walters.

Lebanon: Elizabeth Bieri.

Swansea: Abigail Burgdorf.

