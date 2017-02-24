Police investigate ‘disturbing’ social media post at high school

Employees at a local high school contacted police this week to investigate a “disturbing” social media post, according to the police department.
Columbia police officers were called to Columbia High School on Tuesday morning.
The department stated in a news release that its investigative unit and school staff “quickly identified” the source of the post on the mobile app Snapchat, which allows users to send self-erasing photo messages.
The high school staff and police officials ultimately determined there was “no real threat to the high school, students or staff” after a meeting Wednesday, the police department stated.
“We will continue to investigate this matter further to determine if additional facts or witnesses come forward,” said Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul.
The department declined to release more information about the social media post. The news release stated that all of the facts from the investigation will be forwarded to State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann to decide if any further criminal action is warranted.
The district did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
