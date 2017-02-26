Edwardsville school leaders, parents gear up again for school referendum

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville

1:52 Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:55 Archaeologist to discuss East St. Louis excavation