O’Fallon school board will vote Tuesday on plan to reduce deficit

On Tuesday night, the O’Fallon District 203 School Board will consider a deficit-reduction plan to address what Superintendent Darcy Benway says is a financial crisis.
The district is projecting a $2.3 million deficit by fiscal year 2017-18.
Benway previously said the district was considering a 9-10 percent reduction in administrative staff, a 6-7 percent reduction in teaching staff and the elimination of two or three non-certified positions. The lacrosse and swimming programs were also being considered as possible cuts.
These proposals come after Benway says the district has made nearly $4 million in cuts since the 2010-11 fiscal year.
The special meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a chance for the public to address the board. It will take place in the multipurpose room at 600 S. Smiley St. in O’Fallon.
