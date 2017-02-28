Education
Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit
Mike Day, the O'Fallon teachers union president, spoke before the District 203 School Board during its special meeting Tuesday night. O’Fallon IL District 203 School Board is voting on deficit-reduction plan for fiscal 2017-18 to address its financial crisis. Options that have been discussed include cuts to administrative and teaching staff and the elimination of the lacrosse and swimming programs.acortes@bnd.com