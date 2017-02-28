Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

Mike Day, the O'Fallon teachers union president, spoke before the District 203 School Board during its special meeting Tuesday night. O’Fallon IL District 203 School Board is voting on deficit-reduction plan for fiscal 2017-18 to address its financial crisis. Options that have been discussed include cuts to administrative and teaching staff and the elimination of the lacrosse and swimming programs.
O'Fallon High looking at budget cuts, including two sports

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO is projecting a $2.3 million deficit that puts it in a “financial crisis,” according to Superintendent Darcy Benway. The District 203 School Board is looking at options like cutting lacrosse and swimming, reducing administrative and teaching staff, increasing fees and more.

O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.

