Local college students create firearms-practice targets for sheriff’s department

Sheriff deputies and correctional officers will benefit from three dozen firearms-practice targets made by instructors and students in the technical education department at Southwestern Illinois College campus in Granite City.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department reached out to Industrial Technology Center Lab Technician Donnie Eversole of Belleville to see if SWIC could create steel targets for them.
Mike Missey, director of training for the sheriff’s department, knew Eversole from time he spent in the welding program at SWIC’s Belleville location.
Industrial Technology Program Coordinator Mark Bosworth of Belleville said SWIC made a prototype for the sheriff’s department before committing to the project.
“We have always had a good relationship with the sheriff’s department,” Bosworth said.
The project required some research and needed special materials, specifically thick steel called AR500.
SWIC was able to obtain a large piece of AR500 steel, which they used to create targets of different sizes and shapes. SWIC also made six full target stands.
The steel for the project was purchased by the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission.
Students in SWIC’s Precision Machining Technology and Welding Technology programs worked on the project.
“Our students took a lot of pride” in this project, Bosworth said. “They knew it had a purpose in the training of sheriff’s deputies.”
The students, who volunteered for the project, also learned a lot. Bosworth said, “it was challenging for them. The AR500 material is really hard material.”
The students had to work with different tools that could penetrate the steel. “It was a great learning experience,” Bosworth said.
Previously, Missey said the sheriff’s department and correctional academy used wooden targets for firearms training.
“We haven’t really had steel,” he said. “With the steel, you get almost automatic feedback that you were aiming at the right spot.”
Missey said the new targets will benefit local law enforcement agencies for “years to come.”
“There’s going to be a lot of different agencies that will gain the benefits of these steel targets,” he said.
SIUE names vice chancellor for academic affairs
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook has named Denise Cobb as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Cobb has served as interim provost since October 2015. Previously, she was assistant provost for academic innovation and effectiveness.
“All of us, who have had a chance to interact with Dr. Cobb as part of the interview process or through interactions during her period as interim provost, recognize her many positive qualities such as institutional knowledge, decisiveness, building positive relationships with individuals at SIUE and in the community, thorough knowledge of our budget processes, and her dedication to SIUE,” Pembrook said in a released statement. “I know Dr. Cobb will hit the ground running and will continue to offer great leadership in the academic arena.”
Cobb’s appointment to the position is pending board approval. The SIU Board of Trustees meets next on April 6 on the Carbondale campus.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this university and community,” Cobb said in a released statement. “I am humbled to be a part of this vibrant campus and to have this opportunity to lead and work collaboratively with faculty, staff and students....Together, we will build on our excellent academic programs that meet the needs of current and future students, while serving the needs of the region, state and world.”
Cobb, an Arkansas native, began her tenure at SIUE in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice Studies in 2003 as an assistant professor in sociology and was promoted to professor in 2015.
Alestle wins eight Illinois College Media Awards
The Alestle, the student newspaper at SIUE, won eight awards at the annual Illinois College Press Association Conference. The student-driven publication earned two first place awards, placed in five other categories and earned one honorable mention in the competition with 35 Illinois colleges and universities.
The Alestle competed in 17 categories against 12 non-daily student newspapers on campuses with more than 4,000 students.
“This year, our photography and design work showed well in competition,” Alestle Program Director Tammy Merrett said in a news release. “We are also quite proud of our campus coverage recognized by the IPCA.”
Former Alestle Photo Editor Brian Munoz won first place in the large-school division in spot news photograph category for coverage of protests in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Former photographer Grace Tierney won first place in the feature photograph category.
The Alestle staff also received second place in the large-school news writing category for coverage of a unity march on SIUE’s campus. Editor-in-Chief Caitlin Lally and Munoz won second place in the photo essay competition for their coverage of Bosnian immigrants in the metro area. Lally also brought home an honorable mention for feature page design in the large-school division for her work on “Metro East Eats: Cupcakes.”
Cartoonist Nicole Patton won third place in the open division’s editorial cartooning category. Photographer Lashai Spencer took third place in the large-school sports photography category.
