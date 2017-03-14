They were studying sea life. Then, they decided to take action to help animals.

After learning about coral reefs and sea turtles, a group of fourth graders decided they wanted to help animals in their community.
They made posters, fliers to send home with fellow Westhaven Elementary School students and pitched their idea to Principal Geoff Schwalenberg. Liam Collins, Sophia Valerius and Bevin Woodcock hoped to rally their peers to raise money for the nonprofit Belleville Area Humane Society.
They thought they could boost donations if they offered rewards like stretchable book covers and small plants to the first 64 students who donated $1. They received donations from 99 students on the first day, according to a news release from the school, and each of those students got rewards.
Liam, Sophia and Bevin made announcements over the intercom encouraging students to donate every day for two weeks. They raised a total of $580, which they gave to the animal shelter’s executive director Katie Nelson and program director Shoshanna Mostoller on Monday when the pair visited Westhaven with shelter dog Poppy.
School accepting donations for veterans memorial
Collinsville High School is raising money to build a memorial to honor the veterans of the Collinsville Unit 10 School District community.
The school has collected more than $2,000 so far, social studies teacher Barbara Lindauer stated in a news release. She said that’s enough money for a small monument.
“However, we are still fundraising and hope to raise even more in order to build a more substantial monument that even better honors the sacrifices and commitments of our community’s veterans,” Lindauer stated in the release.
The veterans memorial will be placed in front of the high school near the flagpole.
Donations can be mailed to Collinsville High School Veterans Memorial c/o Barbara Lindauer at 2201 S. Morrison, Collinsville, IL 62234. Checks should be made payable to Collinsville High School.
For more information, send an email to Lindauer at blindaue@cusd.kahoks.org.
Mark your calendar for local schools’ registrations
Registration for a pair of metro-east schools will take place later this month.
Immaculate Conception School will offer registration for preschool, pre-K, kindergarten and new students in first through eighth grades for the 2017-18 school year on March 19. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria at 321 S. Metter Ave. in Columbia or by appointment by calling 618-281-5353.
In Belleville, Harmony-Emge School District 175 will have kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year on March 22-24. The events are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ellis School, 250 Illini Drive. An evening registration will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. March 23. For more information, call 618-538-6114.
Make appointment for developmental screenings
Belleville School District 118 will screen children between 3 and 4 years old in the developmental areas of language skills, gross motor skills, fine motor skills, cognitive skills, vision and hearing.
The screenings, which take about 1.5 hours, will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on April 5, April 19 and May 9 at 112 North 2nd St. in Belleville. Call 618-233-2515 to make an appointment.
Area student earns Girls Scouts’ highest honor
Belleville West High School student Gabriella Holmes, of Millstadt, recently received the Girl Scout Gold Award for her service project called Softball Pitching Fun and Exercise.
According to a news release from Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Gabriella wanted to take her love for the game of softball and share it with children to encourage them to exercise more and eat healthier. During a softball pitching camp, she taught children about fitness and gave them healthy eating tips.
Local student asks Neil deGrasse Tyson a question
Governor French Academy’s robotics team, the GFA Gamma Rays, recently took a special field trip.
The eight students traveled from Belleville to Springfield on Friday. They toured the Illinois State Capitol and saw astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speak at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
One student even got to interact with Tyson. Marcus King was selected to ask the last question during Tyson’s visit: “What inspired you to become an astrophysicist?”
The State Journal-Register reported that the scientist said his interest stemmed from visits to museums, planetariums, art galleries and other sites when he was young.
Students visit residents at assisted living community
Belleville West High School students worked on service projects throughout the area during the school’s annual Day of Service on Feb. 23.
Some students spent the day with residents at Cambridge House, an assisted living community, and were invited to come back for a resident’s 100th birthday party, according to Molly Hepp.
Hepp is one of the Belleville West coordinators for the Belleville Achieves Strength in Character group.
The students gave Cambridge House residents manicures and answered their questions about iPads, phones and other technology.
Other groups of students also visited the Illinois Center for Autism campuses in Fairview Heights and Belleville, Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville and Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville, among other places.
