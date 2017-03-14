SIUE implements reverse transfer credit program with L&C

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Lewis and Clark Community College have established a reverse transfer agreement. The Reverse Transfer Credit Program is an expansion of the institutions’ partnership to continue to help SIUE students who transfer from L&C to transfer credits back to L&C. This enables them to gain an associate’s degree from Lewis and Clark, as well as the bachelor’s degree they seek from SIUE.
The program helps L&C document degree completions at the community college level and assists the student in adding a higher education credential.
To be eligible for the program, currently enrolled SIUE students, who transferred from L&C prior to receiving their associate degree, must have a minimum of 31 credit hours from L&C and have completed 30 credit hours at SIUE.
These students will be identified and encouraged to opt into the Reverse Transfer Credit Program. SIUE will then transfer their SIUE credit to L&C to determine if the courses will satisfy the remaining requirements for completion of an associate’s degree. If so, SIUE will waive the student’s general education requirements.
“SIUE continues to provide students a smooth transfer process and strengthen its relationship with L&C and the community served by both institutions,” said Patrick Sears, SIUE assistant registrar for transfer and degree evaluation. “The Reverse Transfer Credit Program serves to increase credentials for L&C transfer students by enhancing their academic portfolios, keeping them motivated on their way toward the completion of their bachelor’s, and increasing their employability both during and after the completion of their baccalaureate degree from SIUE.”
SIUE’s Reverse Transfer Credit Program with L&C took effect in November 2016. Qualifying students will be contacted via email. For more information, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs.
Lindenwood University-Belleville to Host Open House
Lindenwood University-Belleville will hold an open house for prospective undergraduate students March 25.
Check-in starts at 8 a.m., according to Dean of Admissions Reeta Piirala-Skoglund. The formal program will last until about 12:30 p.m.
“High school juniors and seniors as well as transfer students can come out and see what Lindenwood Belleville has to offer,” Piirala-Skoglund said. “They’ll be able to take tours of the campus, including the residential facilities, and we’ll have people from admissions, financial aid, resident life, student activities and academic support around to answer any questions they have.”
Piirala-Skoglund said previous open house events have been popular with prospective students. Visitors will have a chance to learn about degree programs, financial aid and talent grants, student life, and campus facilities.
“There is no better way to explore Lindenwood University-Belleville than to come visit us,” said Piirala-Skoglund. “It’s a great way to see everything at once.”
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments