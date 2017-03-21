She drew a trumpeter swan and now it’s published in a book

Alexis Geluck hasn’t had a hard time adjusting to her new school — Smithton Elementary, according to her teacher Sasha Courtney.
Alexis, who previously attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School in Belleville, has excelled this school year.
She encourages other students to be themselves and try new things.
“The only thing that can stop you from being able to do it is fear,” she said.
Alexis enjoys being creative. Her drawing of a trumpeter swan recently was chosen to be included in the 2017 Bonkers for Birds: A bird book by kids for kids. Bonkers for Birds is an annual project of the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton.
She drew a swan on a pond with a background of leaves using pencil. It also includes a reflection of the swan on the surface of the pond. Then she colored her drawing using colored pencils.
“I’m really happy and proud of myself,” Alexis said of being selected for the book. “It’s exciting and cool to feel like to a lot of other people will see it as well.”
Courtney said Alexis is “very deserving of winning,” because she’s a “very, very good” student. She recently got straight As on her report card.
Alexis Geluck, fourth-grader at Smithton Elementary
Courtney’s fourth-grade class participates in the Bonkers for Birds art contest every year. This year Courtney selected the trumpeter swan from the list of Illinois native birds.
In addition to drawing a picture, students including Alexis had to research the bird as well.
“We learned about its habitat and its food,” Alexis said.
The 10-year-old also likes being active. She’s played soccer the last six years with the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club.
Q: What do you enjoy about playing soccer?
A: “It’s just a fun way to exercise and be with other people.”
Q: What do you like about drawing?
A: “It’s fun and just a good way to be creative.”
Q: What kind of things do you like to draw?
A: “I draw animals, different little people-character things and different things in nature.”
Q: Why do you consider your mom Shawna Geluck to be your role model?
A: “She’s just brave and always herself.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
A: “I want to be either an actress or a teacher.”
Q: Why do you want to be a teacher?
A: “Just because a lot of teachers have made school fun and stuff, and I want to do the same.”
Q: What do you like about Smithton Elementary?
A: “It’s a good school. There’s a lot of different ways to be creative and be yourself.”
Q: What advice do you have for other students?
A: “Be yourself and believe you can do it.”
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Meet Alexis Geluck
- Age: 10
- School: Fourth-grader at Smithton School
- Family: Parents Shawna and Mark Geluck and 7-year-old sister
- Hobbies: Playing soccer, drawing and reading
- Currently reading: “Upside-Down Magic”
- Role Model: Her mom
- Favorite subject: Math
- Least favorite subject: Reading
- Favorite TV show: “Survivor”
