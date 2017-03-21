SWIC freshman helps preserve history for Girl Scout Gold Award

Hannah Groetecke of Granite City learned the importance of volunteering during her community service project for her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Hannah, a freshman at Southwestern Illinois College, helped organize an effort to make much-needed repairs to the Old Six Mile Museum, which preserves the history of Granite City.
The museum’s roof was damaged and needed to be replaced. Through her project, Hannah and a group of volunteers helped complete a new roof using donated supplies.
Hannah also helped the museum by promoting its programs including the free library, tours, home-made honey and its new produce stand.
Hannah, who has been in Girl Scouts for 13 years, is the daughter of Heather Groetecke and Donny Groetecke.
The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.
SIUE to honor Johnetta Randolph Haley with award
Johnetta Randolph Haley, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville emeritus professor and former administrator, will be honored with the university’s Distinguished Service Award during commencement May 6.
“Johnetta Haley was a mentor of mine as a music educator four decades ago and remains so to this day,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said in a released statement. “Her work in furthering the East St. Louis Center, and particularly arts education there, has benefited thousands of students over the years.”
Haley became a member of the SIUE faculty in 1972 as an assistant professor in the Department of Music in the School of Fine Arts and Communications. She ascended through the ranks to associate professor in 1978 and to professor in 1984. She was named professor emeritus in 1993 by the SIUE Music Department after she retired.
In 1994, SIUE’s minority scholarship program was named the Johnetta Haley Scholars Academy in honor of her contributions to the university and to the East St. Louis community.
Speech and Debate Team wins two state champions
The McKendree University Speech and Debate Team finished its season with two Missouri state championships. Andrew Wagner, a junior from Waterloo, won in informative speaking and Emma Webster, a senior from Macedonia, won in communication analysis.
The team brought home an additional 27 awards over its last three tournaments — the Tiger Classic, the Missouri State Tournament and the Illinois State Tournament.
Twelve colleges and universities attended the Missouri State Tournament hosted by the University of Central Missouri on Feb. 17-18. Representing McKendree were Dylan Comer, Katie Reining, Taylor Rossi, Baldwin, Hutchison, Adam Kaul, Andrew Wagner, Emma Webster, Grace Alexander, Kate Maag, Virginia Parkinson, Brad Riedemann, Isa Scaturro and Tyler Timmons.
Webster took home the state championship in communication analysis and also placed second in duo (with Reining), fourth in duo (with Comer) and fourth in prose. Wagner was the state champion in informative speaking and took fourth place in extemporaneous speaking.
Sixteen colleges and universities attended the Illinois State Tournament, hosted by Northern Illinois University on March 4-5. Representing McKendree were Reining and Wagner. Reining took sixth place in both persuasion and communication analysis, while Wagner placed seventh in informative speaking. This marks the first time that McKendree students have advanced to final rounds at the Illinois State Tournament.
Build computer skills with free SWIC classes
The Adult Education and Literacy department at Southwestern Illinois College is offering tuition-free classes for individuals looking to improve their computer and keyboarding skills.
The classes are designed for individuals who have little to no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate or recently earned a high school equivalency certificate.
A computer keyboarding class will be held at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The class started March 21 and will also be held March 23, 28 and 30 and April 4 from 5 to 7:50 p.m.
Introduction to the PC courses will be held at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, and the East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. Each class meets March 27, 29 and April 3, 5 and 10 from 5 to 7:50 p.m.
For more information, call the Belleville Campus at 618-235-2700, ext. 5521; the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at 618-931-0600, ext. 7396; or the East St. Louis Community College Center at 618-874-6526.
