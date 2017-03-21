Local school having fundraiser for parent battling rare form of cancer

A local school will have a fundraiser this week to help a parent who has a rare form of cancer.
From 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Westhaven Elementary School is offering a dinner of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad at 118 Westhaven School Road in Belleville. The proceeds will benefit Aldara Henderson, who has cancer, and her family.
Tickets purchased before the event are $8 for adults and $6 for children who are 12 years old and younger. They can also be purchased for $10 at the door on Wednesday night.
Henderson is a mother of five who has volunteered in Westhaven classrooms, its library and on its parent teacher association board, according to a flier for the event.
For more information about the event, call 618-257-9201.
