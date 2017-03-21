Belleville school board to discuss bus services, enrollment process

On Tuesday night, the Belleville District 118 School Board will hear about the district’s progress in evaluating options for future school bus services.
Superintendent Matt Klosterman said the district has been talking with Belleville District 201 officials about joining forces to potentially offer the service instead of contracting with a bus company.
“We’ve been pretty clear with our board. In order for us to do this and for this to make sense, we need to do it together with 201,” Klosterman said.
The other options are to extend the Belleville districts’ joint contract with First Student, Inc., for school bus services or to hear proposals from other transportation companies.
Board members will also have an opportunity to discuss the district’s current enrollment process during the meeting Tuesday.
In other business, the board will consider appointing one part-time paraprofessional for the remainder of the school year because of an increase in the early childhood and special education program, according to Klosterman. That paraprofessional would be released at the end of the year if the board approves the personnel dismissals on the agenda.
Klosterman said the dismissals aren’t based on performance, but are instead a routine move to cut positions when the district doesn’t know whether it will need them next year.
When the district does identify its personnel needs, Klosterman said many of those employees will have the opportunity to be re-employed.
The board will also consider allowing two psychology students — one from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and one from Illinois State University — to start internships in District 118 in the 2017-18 school year. Klosterman said the college students would gain experience in all 11 schools in the district.
The Belleville District 118 School Board meets at 7:30 p.m. at 105 West A St. in Belleville.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
