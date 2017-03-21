Belleville school board to discuss bus services, enrollment process

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit Pause

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

3:46 O'Fallon high school students protest District 203 budget cuts

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:28 Student of the week talks about her published artwork

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:09 Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa talks about Mark Smith's 45-point performance

2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon