Campus News

These students were named to Austin Peay State University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Dupo: Emily Rendleman.
They students were named to Baylor University dean’s academic honor roll for the fall 2016 semester.
Edwardsville: Austin William Pizzini.
These students were named to Belmont University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Addison Cartwright.
Collinsville: Staci Turck.
Edwardsville: Madeline Litterst.
Mascoutah: Johanna Stephens.
O’Fallon: Melanie DeMonge, Madison Hays, Brianna Holko.
Troy: McLaine Beeman.
Waterloo: Ian Mannino.
These students were named to Bob Jones University dean’s or president’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Andrew Fox.
Fairview Heights: Emiliano Costilla.
These students were candidates for graduation from Brenau University in the fall of 2016.
Cahokia: Amanda Clover.
These students were named to Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Sage O’Brien.
These students were named to Culver-Stockton College honor’s roll, dean’s or president’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Macie Spencer, Hannah Welling.
Bethalto: Tyler Hamilton.
Brighton: Garrett Simpson.
Granite City: Haley Davis, Sabrina Kalips, Shelby Winn.
New Baden: John Lilley.
These students were named to Davenport University president’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Troy: Jennifer Avery.
These students were candidates for graduation from Harding University in the fall of 2016.
Belleville: Brett Taylor.
Collinsville: Emily Waldram.
Godfrey: Fallyn Stieglitz
These students were named to Harding University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Collinsville: Emily Waldram.
Godfrey: Tabitha Lampley.
Highland: Mary Austin.
Troy: Michaela Isenberg.
Waterloo: Emily Gastro.
These students were named to Iowa State University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Kaitlyn Marie Sanchez.
Caseyville: Spencer W. Phillips.
Edwardsville: Quiana Renee Hampton.
Highland: Jackson Biro Matthews.
O’Fallon: Ryan Matthew Byrnes.
These students were named to Rockhurst University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Belleville: Emily Lassman, Abra Miller.
Millstadt: Kodi Kuhlmann.
O’Fallon: Tessa Boots.
Smithton: Lauren Goldschmidt.
These students were named to Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Alton: Caitlyn Hanlon, Emily Iman, Tyler Wikoff.
Belleville: Joshua Ames, Kirsten Bainter, Megan Beisiegel, Dominic Biondo, Rachel Christophe, Jacob Heup, Autumn James, Lars Johansson, Megan Jones, Samuel Kehrer, Mackenzie Machuga, Kevin Marquez, Chante Mosby, Nathaniel Peters, Lela Roach, Scott Stuhldreher, Haleigh Thompson.
Bethalto: Kyle Wheeler-Brown.
Brighton: Karlie Green.
Collinsville: Justin Ovalle, Matthew Sarhage.
Dupo: Evan Schmidt.
East Carondelet: Rachael Donald.
Edwardsville: Lauran Belling, Mareea Gaines, Alisabeth Hilker, Elizabeth Hill, Hope Horvath, Alexander Pizzini, Chris Prosser, Catherine Watters.
Freeburg: Julie Menn, Audrey Proctor, Taylor Rigdon.
Glen Carbon: Tara Johnston, Brady Nahlik, Kennedy Roderick, Holly Thompson.
Highland: Ciara Ciani, Samuel Teipe.
Lebanon: Mallory Schmitt.
Lenzburg: Georgia Park.
Marissa: Taylor Schreiber.
Maryville: Kailey Boyer, Austin Mefford, Kailyn Rosenburg.
Mascoutah: Lauren Billhartz, Kennedy Bryant, Allison Schanz.
Millstadt: Noah Walls.
Moro: Torrie Kruse, Kylie Linkeman.
New Athens: Morgan Weber.
New Baden: Blake Hilmes, Jordan Rowold.
O’Fallon: Adam Biehn, Alexa Braswell, Nicole Deering, Kristina Dodge, Christopher Dye, Sarah Lenzie, Alyssa Miller, Joshua Van Bevern.
Pocahontas: Allison Young.
Shiloh: Shea Schultz.
Smithton: Hannah Alexander, Jessica Erwin, Emily Merz, Lola Whitney.
St. Libory: Amy Dressler.
Swansea: Kallie Galati, Madeline Gaul.
Troy: Rachel Allard, Logan Davis, Laura Douglas, Anna Foppe, Carolyn Grapperhaus, Makayla Hewitt, Sydney Keller, Nicholas Luttrell, Brooke Massa, Austin Patek, Seth Watkins.
Waterloo: Megan Goessling, Chase Guercio, Samantha Hasler, Joseph Irovic, Dakota Maus, Chasity Papenberg, Brianna Voelker.
These students were named to State Technical College of Missouri dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Freeburg: Haley Hughes.
Highland: Dillon Smith.
These students were candidates for graduation from Troy University in the fall of 2016.
New Baden: Shanon Tanuvasa-Lole.
These students were candidates for graduation from Union University in the fall of 2016.
O’Fallon: Bridgette Marie Wilson.
These students were named to Union University dean’s or president’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Edwardsville: Kristen Anne Francis.
Moro: Miriam Susanna Mann.
O’Fallon: Bridgette Marie Wilson.
Troy: Mary Elizabeth Tucker.
These students were candidates for graduation from the University of Alabama in the fall of 2016.
Alton: Hailey Simmons.
These students were candidates for graduation from West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the fall of 2016.
Alton: John Thomas Yingst.
Comments