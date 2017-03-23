O’Fallon school board to consider cutting some high school teachers

The O’Fallon District 203 School Board meets Thursday night to consider cutting some of the teachers at O’Fallon Township High School.
Earlier this month, the board decided to cut the staff at OTHS equivalent to four full-time teaching positions. Tonight, board members could make decisions about specific teachers’ positions.
There will be a public hearing on the potential reductions at the start of the meeting, with time for comments from community members.
Board members could take a vote on whether to honorably dismiss some employees, including teachers and educational support staff, according to the agenda. The board could also decide to reduce some teachers’ hours.
Superintendent Darcy Benway has said the board will consider teacher layoffs based on student enrollment in classes as it does every year.
The board is trying to cut an estimated $610,000 from the 2017-18 budget to help address a projected $2.3 million deficit. It previously committed to making about $1 million in cuts but revised its plan two days later in an emergency meeting.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
