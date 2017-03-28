Local school districts pick replacements for departing administrators

Starting next school year, a pair of new administrators will begin working in Red Bud and Mascoutah.
The Red Bud District 132 School Board hired Ryan McClellan earlier this month. He will replace Red Bud Elementary School Principal Ellie Rush, who is leaving to become a superintendent in nearby Jefferson County.
Superintendent Jonathan Tallman said he thinks McClellan will take the elementary school “to the next level.”
“Ryan brings the leadership, experience and vision to our school district that we expect of our school leaders, and he embodies the pillars of our strategic plan,” Tallman said in a submitted statement.
McClellan will leave his current position as principal and curriculum director at the Evansville Attendance Center in Sparta District 140.
In Mascoutah, a new assistant principal was hired this month to replace Brandon Woodrome at the high school. The Mascoutah District 19 School Board hired Amy Wysocki, who will be new to the district.
Woodrome is replacing current Mascoutah High School Principal Sandy Jouglard, who will retire at the end of this school year.
Donate food to help schools ‘Drive Away Hunger’
Local businesses are invited to join Belleville schools in collecting food and other items for area pantries.
The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce is providing boxes for businesses that want to participate in collecting items. Those boxes can then be dropped off at the chamber, 216 East A St. in Belleville, until April 5.
The items will be donated to Belleville food pantries, including Interfaith-St. Pauls, St. Vincent de Paul Cathedral and Union United Methodist.
Businesses can sign up for the “Drive Away Hunger” food drive by calling the chamber at 618-233-2015 or emailing info@bellevillechamber.org.
Mark your calendar for kindergarten enrollments
Kindergarten enrollment for the 2017-18 school year in Collinsville Unit 10 School District begins the first week of April.
Enrollment will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Administration Annex Building, 123 West Clay St., Collinsville on the following dates:
▪ For Maryville Elementary School: April 3
▪ For Caseyville Elementary: April 4
▪ For Jefferson Elementary: April 5
▪ For Kreitner Elementary: April 6
▪ For John A. Renfro Elementary: April 7
▪ For Twin Echo Elementary: April 10
▪ For Summit Elementary: April 11
▪ For Webster Elementary: April 12
▪ For all schools: April 18 through August on weekdays
More information regarding enrollment and kindergarten requirements is available online at kahoks.org/parents-students/enrollment.html.
Contact the Student Services office at 618-346-6350 ext. 4237 or 4228 for any questions.
In Mascoutah District 19, kindergarten registration is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 at the following locations:
▪ Scott Elementary for students living on Scott Air Force Base.
▪ Wingate Elementary for students living in the Belleville subdivisions of Wingate Manor, Green Mount Manor, The Orchards, Plum Hill Estates and Brookhill Estates.
▪ Mascoutah Elementary for students living within all other school boundaries.
At registration, students will be assigned a time to return for a screening April 28.
Area school having blood drive to earn grant money
Saint Paul’s Lutheran School in Troy will receive grant money for blood donated at the school April 4.
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center offers to pay schools $250 for each blood drive that collects 20 units or more.
The community is invited to donate blood from 3-6:30 p.m. in the school gym at 112 North Border St., Troy. To make an appointment, contact Kathy Brumm at 618-667-6681 or visit BloodCenterImpact.org and use code 10334.
Scholarship available for high school seniors
The Rotary Club of Swansea is accepting applications for three $2,500 scholarships until April 5.
The Chad Wood Memorial Scholarship Competition is open to local high school seniors who live in Swansea or who have lived in the village for at least three of the past five years.
The students must graduate from Belleville East or West high schools or a private school in St. Clair, Madison or St. Louis counties or the city of St. Louis. A GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale is required. Applicants also need to submit a letter of recommendation and an essay on Rotary’s motto: “Service Above Self.”
Submit application materials to Ruth Ann Erdmann at 2238 Deer Springs Trail, Shiloh, IL 62221.
Support school by buying baseball tickets
Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville is selling tickets to an upcoming St. Louis Cardinals game to raise money for the school.
The tickets are for the 1:15 p.m. April 8 game against the Cincinnati Reds. The seating is in the left field loge of Busch Stadium. The cost is $30 per ticket.
To purchase tickets from the school, contact Principal Geoff Schwalenberg at gschwalenberg@belleville118.org or Nikki Catchings at ncatchings@belleville118.org. Those interested can also call the school office at 618-257-9201.
The money from ticket sales will be used toward school-wide initiatives, according to a flier for the fundraiser.
Belleville student wins congressional art contest
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost announced that a Belleville East High School student is the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.
Isabelle Isom’s artwork was selected by a panel of local judges. Her piece, titled “A Child’s Dream,” will hang in the Cannon Tunnel in the U.S. Capitol for the next year, according to a news release.
High school students from 13 schools across Southern Illinois entered 66 pieces into the competition, the release stated.
“Each talented student submitted their own vision of ‘The Art of Happiness.’ The results were amazing,” Bost stated in the release. “We commend Isabelle and every other student for their participation and for letting Southern Illinois’ talent really shine.”
State representative visits students at metro-east school
Students at St. Teresa School in Belleville recently learned about how a bill becomes a law from a member of the Illinois House of Representatives.
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, traveled to the school this month. He talked to the students about government, including his role as a state legislator. In a news release, Hoffman thanked Principal Skip Birdsong for inviting him to St. Teresa.
“I was very impressed by the educational culture and sense of community between the students and teachers,” Hoffman said in the release.
Local schools place in regional Science Olympiad
Earlier this month, more than 800 students from across the state competed in the Southern Illinois Regional Science Olympiad at Lindenwood University-Belleville. The results of the contest include seven metro-east schools.
The winners in Division B include:
▪ First place: Millstadt Consolidated School
▪ Second place: Immaculate Conception School
▪ Third place: Mascoutah Middle School
▪ Fourth place: Rochester Junior High
In Division C:
▪ First place: Sacred Heart Griffin High School
▪ Second place: Edwardsville High School
▪ Third place: Carbondale High School
▪ Fourth place: Mascoutah High School
▪ Fifth place: Belleville West High School
▪ Sixth place: Father McGivney High School
