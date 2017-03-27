Belleville school district picks new principal for 2017-18 following resignation

The Harmony-Emge District 175 School Board on Monday night picked a new principal for Emge Junior High School.
Starting next school year, Dave Deets will take over for the junior high’s current principal, Matt Graham, who will resign. The board accepted Graham’s resignation last month, according to Superintendent Pam Leonard.
Deets is currently the principal at Ellis Elementary and the Harmony Intermediate Center. During the 2017-18 school year, assistant principal Terri Kraemer will replace Deets at Ellis.
Deets will remain principal at the intermediate center.
