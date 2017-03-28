SIUE administrator postpones retirement to serve as vice chancellor

A longtime leader at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is willing to postpone his retirement for three years to serve as vice chancellor for administration, according to Chancellor Randy Pembrook.
Pembrook recently recommended an extended term for Rich Walker, who began his new post as interim vice chancellor for administration last year when the former vice chancellor for administration Kenn Neher retired. Walker’s appointment is contingent upon SIU Board of Trustees approval. The board meets next April 6 at the Carbondale campus.
Walker previously served as the assistant vice chancellor for administration for planning and budgeting. A position he held since 2001.
“Rich has performed excellently in the interim role, and we determined that the university needs to capitalize upon his experience, institutional knowledge and community relationships during a time period when stability is required,” Pembrook said in a released statement. “He was gracious to help SIUE in this role and to postpone his retirement for a bit.”
Walker is slated to earn an annual salary of $175,000, according to the resolution to be voted on by the board. The contract is for a period of three years from May 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020 with an option to extend for an additional year.
“I’ve always appreciated our university atmosphere, but enjoyed the challenge of serving as VCA more than I expected,” Walker said in a news release. “I value the working relationships with our current leadership team, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with many talented individuals to provide the best services and facilities to support our students, faculty, and staff. An excellent rapport has been developed among our colleagues and friends throughout the campus, the SIU system and the community.”
Walker, who earned his master’s degree at SIUE, served on the Edwardsville City Council for 16 years and was chair of the finance committee, public services committee, the administrative services committee, task force on technology, Wildey Theatre development committee and represented SIUE on the city’s public safety facilities planning committee.
Easier transfer process between McKendree, SWIC, school officials say
It’s now seamless to transfer credit between McKendree University and Southwestern Illinois College, according to school officials.
Eleven undergraduate programs were recently incorporated into 2+2 articulation agreements between the two higher education institutions. The 2+2 articulation agreements guarantee a student transferring from SWIC may enter McKendree as a junior with the required courses in place for his or her selected major, according to a news release. The agreements specify the course work that must be completed in two years at SWIC and the courses to be completed at the university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The undergraduate programs added include: a bachelor of arts in biopsychology, global studies, political science, international relations, psychology, sociology, sociology-social work, clinical and counseling psychology, gerontology, and sport psychology; a bachelor of business administration in business administration and economics; and a bachelor of science in education in elementary education.
“We are delighted to offer these new 2+2 agreements to provide SWIC graduates with a clear path for transfer to McKendree University,” Dr. Christine Bahr, provost and dean of the university, said in a news release.
Want to know more about the legal system?
Southwestern Illinois College is holding Each People’s Law School workshops as a way to teach metro-east residents how the legal system works. There is no cost for the workshops, but advanced registration is required.
The workshops will be conducted by a local attorney and consist of a lecture Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. They will be held on the following dates:
▪ April 5: Personal Injury/Worker’s Compensation; Jon Rosenstengel
▪ April 12: Family Law; Heather Dabler
▪ April 19: Criminal Law; Justin Kuehn
▪ April 26: Wills and Probate; Richard Erdmann
All workshops will be held in the Information Sciences Building, Room 2014 at the Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.
The People’s Law School series is sponsored by the St. Clair County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association and SWIC.
For more information or to register, contact the Community Education office at 618-235-2700, ext. 5393, or visit swic.edu/community.
Drum Corps Show coming to McKendree
McKendree University will once again hold Drum Corps International’s annual “DCI St. Louis” competition July 12.
Scheduled to perform are Genesis, of Austin, Texas; Legends, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Madison Scouts, of Madison, Wisconsin; Music City, of Nashville, Tennesse; Phantom Regiment, of Rockford, Illinois; Pioneer, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Santa Clara Vanguard, of Santa Clara, California.
The 7:30 p.m. show will take place at Leemon Athletic Field on campus, adjacent to the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at 400 N. Alton St. in Lebanon.
Tickets for “DCI St. Louis” are available at dci.org/tickets. Prices range from $25 to $35 for reserved premium seating.
Proceeds from “DCI St. Louis” support the McKendree University Music Department’s interactive “Music in Our Schools” program for pre-K through 12th grade students.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
