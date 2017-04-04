He has always enjoyed working with his hands. Now it’s paid off.

Matt Budnicki enjoys working with his hands and being creative. He originally enrolled in the technical education program at Southwestern Illinois College as a welder, but quickly got hooked on precision machining.
His hard work and dedication earned him a $3,000 scholarship from the Mike Rowe Works Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to students who are “getting trained for skilled jobs that are in demand,” ranging from bricklayer to electrician and from machinist to welder.
Budnicki, 21, said he had forgotten about applying for the scholarship until he received a letter congratulating him on being selected for one.
“I was really shocked,” he said. “It was awesome.” He used the money to pay off the tuition he owed the college.
Budnicki, a graduate of Collinsville High School, said he liked welding “a lot as a hobby,” but enjoyed the designing aspect of precision machining.
“Making very small complex parts really interests me,” he said.
While in high school, Budnicki had interest in becoming a veterinarian, but decided he wanted a more “hands-on” career.
“I like doing stuff that’s creating,” he said.
Although Budnicki, of Collinsville, won’t graduate from SWIC until the end of this semester, he already has a job in machining. He recently started working at Rauckman Utility Products, LLC. in Belleville.
If it wasn’t for the instructors I wouldn’t have the job I have now.
Matt Budnicki, a student at SWIC
He designs high voltage components for power stations, Budnicki said. He works part-time while finishing up his classes at the SWIC Granite City campus.
Budnicki also is a student worker at SWIC and helped make firearms-shooting targets for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Budnicki praised his SWIC instructors for their expertise and willingness to help students find jobs before they graduate.
“Once you get into the program, all the instructors are there to help you understand,” said Budnicki, who admitted he knew nothing about machining before enrolling in the program. “If it wasn’t for the instructors I wouldn’t have the job I have now.”
SIUE welcomes new research director
The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has a new director of research — Yan Zhang, who will provide scientific and technical expertise for all client-and grant-funded research projects.
“Yan’s background in analytical chemistry, built upon more than two decades of experience working in the environmental, biofuels, and pharmaceutical industries, provides her an indispensable foundation to understand and quantify the myriads of biochemical conversions which occur during the production of biofuels,” NCERC Executive Director John Caupert said in a news release.
Zhang is no stranger to the center. She worked there for more than 10 years; starting in 2003.
“Since my departure in 2012, NCERC has expanded its capability from a research and development center for the corn-to-ethanol industry, to a strong partner in the development and commercialization of biofuels, biochemical and bioproducts within academia and industry,” Zhang said in news release. “I return with intensive training at the pharmaceutical industry on unraveling and quantifying complicated chemical processing, and look forward to putting this knowledge to work in supporting our client and collaborators’ research needs.”
The NCERC at SIUE is a nationally recognized research center dedicated to the development and commercialization of biofuels, specialty chemicals and other renewable compounds, according to a news release.
McKendree student named 2017 Newman Civic Fellow
McKendree University senior Jessica Lirios, of Greenville, has been selected as a 2017 Newman Civic Fellow for her commitment to social change. She is one of 273 college students in 39 states honored this year by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization.
Students are nominated by their college and university presidents. McKendree University President James Dennis described Lirios, in a news release, as “an outstanding student who has used her education and life experiences to become a campus leader in community service and activism.”
Lirios, a psychology major, is member of the McKendree Community Action Team, a group committed to service and leadership. Through this team, she coordinated a volunteer program working with children living at the Family Living Center, a transitional living center in East St. Louis. She has also worked with homeless veteran women, Hispanic students, and at risk college students.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a one-year fellowship for college students from nearly 1,000 Campus Compact member institutions. For more information, visit compact.org.
Lindenwood student presents at annual conference
An undergraduate student at Lindenwood University-Belleville recently participated in the annual Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences conference with Joe Zlatic, assistant professor and chairman of the university’s Criminal Justice Department.
Senior Alyssa Flynn teamed up with Zlatic and Jeanie Thies, a political science professor at Lindenwood University’s St. Charles campus, to present “Inculcating Undergraduate Students into the Research Process at a Teaching University” at the conference held last month in Kansas City, Missouri.
“She was incredible in helping to get our project off the ground,” Zlatic said in a news release. “Alyssa is an exceptional student and deserved the opportunity. She did a fantastic job.”
Flynn was the Lindenwood Belleville Criminal Justice Department student of the year in 2015-16.
“I really enjoyed doing the work and I was grateful that I was asked to be a part of the presentation,” Flynn said in a news release. “When I started at Lindenwood Belleville, it was my plan to graduate and go on to law school. But I liked what I was doing so much that I have reconsidered and am planning on making it my career.”
SWIC Adult Education offers computer classes
Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy department is offering tuition-free classes to enhance individuals’ personal computer and typing and keyboarding skills.
The classes are designed for individuals who: have little or no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate.
A Word Processing class will be offered at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The class meets from 5-7:50 p.m. April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25.
An Internet Basics course will meet at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. The class meets from 5-7:50 p.m. April 24, 26 and May 1, 3 and 8.
For more information, call the Belleville Campus at 618-235-2700, ext. 5521, and the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at 618-931-0600, ext. 7396.
