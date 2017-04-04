Judge will make final decision in fired teacher’s lawsuit

Attorneys for a former teacher and for the school board that fired him met in court on Tuesday.
Jim Watkins wants his job back at Emge Junior High School. But the Harmony-Emge District 175 School Board isn’t budging on its decision to fire Watkins because of allegations that he sexually harassed a coworker.
Watkins filed a complaint in St. Clair County court last year, which led to the hearing Tuesday. A judge had ordered the two parties to resolve the issue on their own, but the court will have to make a final ruling. No decision was made Tuesday; Circuit Judge Robert LeChien took arguments from both sides under advisement.
Watkins is alleged to have made sexually-charged comments to a fellow teacher and pulled her top down so he could see her breasts. He wasn’t present at the hearing, but Watkins’ attorneys said he continues to deny those allegations.
LeChien previously ordered the school board to reconsider his firing based on at least three factors, including the potential for reconciliation between Watkins and his accuser, facilitated by a trained mediator. The school board decided that wouldn’t be appropriate because the accuser has been “significantly harmed” by the alleged sexual harassment.
Watkins’ attorney Tom Keefe Jr., noted during the hearing that the board made the decision in a closed meeting and that Watkins wasn’t there.
“He wasn’t invited to come to this meeting,” Keefe said.
The board discussed the potential for mediation in an executive session at its March 27 meeting. It publicly voted to approve its findings, which were included as evidence in the hearing by the board’s attorney, Denise Baker-Seal.
Baker-Seal said the board stands by its decision to fire Watkins, in part because Watkins hasn’t taken responsibility for the alleged misconduct. The judge asked Baker-Seal whether it would make a difference for Watkins to acknowledge it now.
“I don’t know that it would make a difference at this point,” Baker-Seal said.
LeChien replied: “It would to me.”
Baker-Seal said there’s “overwhelming evidence” of the effects on the accuser and the students that the board thinks makes it impossible for Watkins to come back to work at the junior high school.
LeChien said he expected to hear new evidence from the board about the current status of the accuser, including her “state of mind,” and of Watkins to address LeChien’s goal of mediation between the two.
“That seems to have been rejected outright,” LeChien said.
Keefe argued in the hearing that the board should be willing to reinstate Watkins now because it was willing to do so when Watkins was first questioned by his superiors about the allegations. Lloyd Cueto Jr., who represented Watkins at the time, signed an affidavit stating that Watkins was offered a settlement after he was questioned.
Watkins ultimately refused the offer, which was to take 30 days of unpaid suspension and have a warning letter placed in his file.
Keefe said the board had the same evidence at that time — the allegations of sexual harassment — that it’s using now to argue that Watkins shouldn’t be rehired. Baker-Seal argued that the board didn’t have the testimony from the accuser at that time.
The accuser testified during an impartial hearing that Watkins requested after he was fired. Baker-Seal said the board made Watkins an offer the night he was terminated to try to avoid litigation.
“However, circumstances have changed,” Baker-Seal said, citing the accuser’s testimony. She testified that she would be “scared all the time” if Watkins was reinstated and that the thought of him returning to work made her sick to her stomach.
Keefe argued in the hearing that Watkins’ firing was retaliation by the superintendent because Watkins maintained his innocence.
“Pam Leonard is angry that Jim Watkins has the audacity to defend himself,” Keefe said.
Leonard, the District 175 superintendent, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Jason Caraway, another attorney representing Watkins, highlighted Watkins’ nearly 30-year career in the district. Caraway said Watkins hadn’t been disciplined prior to his termination. Keefe said Watkins was “within a few years” of receiving his pension. Watkins hasn’t worked in the year and a half since his dismissal, according to Keefe.
LeChien provided no timetable as to when he expects to make a decision in this case.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
