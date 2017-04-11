Education

April 11, 2017 12:16 AM

Recycle your electronics at McKendree event

By Jamie Forsythe

jforsythe1@bnd.com

The McKendree University Green Team is having an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20. A recycling truck will be parked in the lot across Summerfield Street from the softball field, on the northeast side of the campus.

Anything with a plug will be accepted, as well as all computer parts and metal items such as lawnmowers, motors and metal office furniture.

A $10 fee will be charged for TVs that are not flat screen and for CRT computer monitors. A $20 fee will be charged for TVs up to 24 inches and a $30 fee for larger or projection TVs.

The event is sponsored by the university’s Green Team and J & C E-Recycling of Belleville. For information, visit jcerecycling.iscrapweb.com.

