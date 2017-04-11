SWIC students win national broadcasting award

Southwestern Illinois College students took home gold at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System international conference in New York City. The college’s internet radio station, Blue Storm Radio, received the IBS Golden Microphone Award for “Best Radio Drama.”

The students submitted a 25-minute Sci-Fi comedy “Space Monster-Rama” by California playwright Bill Chessman. They produced, acted, directed and edited the production themselves. The students involved in the production include Aeschylus (Ace) Augustin of Granite City, Kira Garza of New Athens, Vincent Martinez of Fairview Heights and Kevin Fleming, Blake Johnson, Matthew Scally and Ethan Seaman, all of Belleville.

“It’s pretty remarkable for a broadcast program only three years old to bring home such an award,” Seaman said in a news release. “What makes it even better is knowing we competed against seven other finalists from East Coast colleges and universities to be ranked nationally as Best Radio Drama.”

The students who won first place have been invited to present and discuss their radio play at the HEAR Now: The Audio Fiction and Arts Festival in Kansas City, Missouri, June 8 to 11. Blue Storm Radio will be broadcasting live from the festival.