Three metro-east students attending Illinois College are honored

Twenty-one Illinois College students, including three from the metro-east, were recently recognized for outstanding service to the Jacksonville, Ill. community. These students received the Mayor’s Service Award on March 22. The awardees from the metro-east were as follows: Mackenzie Becherer, of Smithton; Angel Ewing, of Alton; and Alysha Griesemer, of Fairview Heights.

In addition, Becherer earned a second award — the President of the United States of America Volunteer Service Award Bronze Category — by completing 100 to 174 hours of service.