His immigrant parents sought the American Dream. He hopes to ‘finish what they started.’

The biggest source of motivation for one Collinsville teenager has been his parents, who left their homes in Mexico when they were about his age to come to the U.S.
Jose Sanchez, 18, said his parents immigrated hoping to achieve the American Dream. “I want to just finish what they started, basically,” he said.
The Collinsville High School senior will soon start his first year of college at the University of Chicago, where he’ll study to become an orthopedic surgeon. And the cost of his education will be covered because Jose was picked from thousands of applicants to receive a full four-year scholarship worth more than $200,000.
Jose said his parents’ stories pushed him to stay focused in school and make sacrifices, like giving up sports to work every day after school to help the family.
“If they basically took everything they knew and just left that all behind for a chance at something greater, then working or just me going to college is nothing compared to that,” Jose said. “... If I can put in just half of that effort, I can go beyond and just truly help them.”
His father, Jose Sanchez, Sr., was 19 years old when he arrived in a new country. Jose’s mother, Luz Sanchez, was even younger: 16 years old.
Jose Sanchez, Sr., said his dream at the time was to be his own boss. Today, he and his family own a clothing store in State Park called Sanchez & Son’s Western Wear. He also works a second job.
The father of four said his first priority is his kids. He said he works two jobs so they can go to college. Seeing Jose, his eldest son, getting ready to leave for the University of Chicago feels good, he said.
“We tried working hard for him,” Jose Sanchez, Sr., said. And Jose said that has had a lasting influence on him.
“He’s the one who’s really given me the desire to work hard and get to where I want to be,” he said of his dad.
While he was applying for colleges this year, Jose also submitted an application for the QuestBridge National College Match scholarship. The program tries to help high-achieving students who might not otherwise apply to top colleges, including several Ivy League schools, because of the cost.
Jose said he spent the school year preparing himself for disappointment.
“I honestly was convincing myself to not freak out if I didn’t get it,” Jose said. “I was so busy like, ‘What if I didn’t get the scholarship?’ So when I actually got the scholarship, I didn’t know how to react.”
Today, he said he feels special for being picked out of the more than 14,000 applicants. He’s one of 767 students who will receive scholarships this year, according to information provided by Collinsville Unit 10 School District.
“I really didn’t think I would be one of the finalists,” Jose said. “It was just amazing.”
Jason Corey has been Jose’s counselor through his four years at Collinsville High School. He described the teen as a “stellar” student who’s humble and willing to help his peers. “It’s inspiring,” Corey said.
He thinks Jose has a bright future ahead of him.
“He’s gonna change the world,” Corey said.
Jose wants to pursue a career in the medical field, where he feels he’ll have job security, so he can continue helping his family. But he’s also interested in helping others — just like doctors did for him when he experienced sports-related injuries.
“It’s a difficult process because you were so used to doing something and then all of a sudden, you’re just sitting around, not moving,” Jose said of the times he had broken bones. “It’s very emotionally and physically taxing.”
Jose used to play soccer, but eventually quit the sport to focus on school and working at the family’s store. He manages the business after school so his dad can leave for his second job.
Jose Sanchez, Sr., says “El es un grande hijo,” which Jose translates: “I’m a good son.”
“It’s good to hear because you get in a routine of always doing what you’re used to and you never think about how good you’re doing the job,” Jose said.
Q: Why are you interested in orthopedic surgery?
A: “I chose that because that was something I identified most with because I have an interest in medicine, in general, but as I had a lot of problems with injuries — I played soccer, but then I had a lot of injuries, and I broke a lot of bones — that was something that I could see myself (doing) to help others.”
Q: You get good grades and are considered a good student. Is that something that comes easily to you or do you have to work at it?
A: “I have to work hard. It’s not an easy thing. But my desire to help my family and help others is what motivates me to do well in school.”
Q: What are you most looking forward to about going to Chicago or starting college?
A: “Everything. It’s just a completely different experience and something that I didn’t even think I would be able to do, and especially in a city that I like so much because it’s the city that I was born in. It’s a good feeling.”
Q: You’re involved in some clubs now. Are you going to try to do the same thing in college?
A: “... I didn’t really get to do as many extracurricular activities as I would have liked, so when I get to the University of Chicago, I want to try to actively participate more than I did right now.”
Meet Jose Sanchez
- Age: 18
- School: Senior at Collinsville High School
- College plans: University of Chicago
- Career plans: Orthopedic surgeon
- Parents: Jose and Luz Sanchez
- Siblings: Carolina, 20; Esaul, 17; and Ashley, 15
- School activities: Math Honor Society, National Honor Society and French Club
- Hobbies: Working at the family’s clothing store, Sanchez and Son’s Western Wear
- Role model: Dad
- Favorite subject in school: Math
- Least favorite subject: English
- Favorite food: Tacos
- Favorite restaurant: Carisilos Mexican restaurant in Collinsville
