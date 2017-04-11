Education

Students can be rocket scientists for a day

By Lexi Cortes

Students in third through sixth grades have an opportunity to learn about rockets through two Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy workshops in Belleville.

From 6-8:30 p.m. April 28, two programs based on grade level will take place at Belle Valley School, 2465 Amann Drive in Belleville.

Third- and fourth-grade students will learn about the mechanics of aerospace engineering by “replicating” NASA missions, according to a flier for the event. The program for fifth- and sixth-grade students allows them to design and build a rocket launcher.

The cost is $30, which includes a meal. Register online at campscui.active.com/orgs/IllinoisMathematicsandScienceAcademy by April 17. The programs are titled “It IS Rocket Science!”

For more information, contact Dawn Waller, the field office coordinator, at 618-791-3855 or dwaller@imsa.edu.

