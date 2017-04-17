Watch a high school lacrosse game to help children with cancer

Local lacrosse players will play a charity game Saturday to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based hospital treats children who have cancer. Donations pay for their treatment, travel, housing and food, so families don’t receive a bill.
Admission is $5 to see the O’Fallon Township High School boys versus girls game at 1 p.m. April 22 on the Smiley Campus’ turf field. Since 2011, the annual event has raised more than $10,000 for St. Jude’s, according to Jennifer Gaab, parent of a lacrosse player.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
