Maryville principal is moving to Edwardsville Catholic school

St. Boniface Catholic School will have a new principal starting this summer.
Laura Kretzer will replace current principal Sister Anna Flanigan, according to a news release.
“I look forward to working with the students, faculty, staff and parents to continue to fulfill St. Boniface Parish School’s rich tradition of academic excellence and forming students in their Catholic faith,” Kretzer stated in the release.
Kretzer is currently the principal at St. John Neumann School in Maryville, where she has worked since 2015, according to the school website. Kretzer said in an email to the News-Democrat that a search committee is being formed to find her replacement.
At St. Boniface, Flanigan is resigning from her position as principal after 10 years, but plans to “continue her ministry in a new capacity,” the release stated.
The Rev. Jeff Goeckner, pastor at St. Boniface, stated that he is pleased to have Kretzer join the school faculty.
“After an extensive search, the committee has found an excellent leader to continue the commitment of our parish school mission,” Goeckner stated. “I am confident in her ability to follow in the footsteps of (Sister) Anna.”
