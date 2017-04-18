This teen was homeless, in trouble, and thought about suicide. Now, she’s outstanding.

Being a teenager isn’t easy especially when you’re homeless, facing a criminal charge, battling a mental illness and having suicidal thoughts. However, 14-year-old Sky Lowery triumphed over all her challenges to earn the outstanding student award from the Illinois Coalition for Educating at Risk Youth.

“It was so overwhelming,” Sky said when she found out she won.

Sky admits she couldn’t have done it without the help of social worker Yvette Hicks at High Mount School in Swansea. Sky is an eighth-grader at the school.

“She’s a great person to talk to,” Sky said of Hicks. “She’s so inspiring. She lets you talk about things you need to talk about, which really helped me.”

Hicks leads the Academic Advisement Program at High Mount, which helps students get back on the right track. “It’s to help them channel through the struggles,” said Hicks, who started the program more than a decade ago.

She’s been through a lot of things. She’s a light for everyone. Yvette Hicks, social worker at High Mount School in Swansea

Hicks encouraged Sky to apply for the outstanding student award. She was one of five finalists who traveled to Bloomington last month where the winner was announced.

Seventh-grade was rough for Sky. She and her mom were having problems, and she wasn’t doing well in school. She had a 2.0 grade point average.

“I barely passed seventh grade,” Sky said. “It was horrible.”

When she and her mom lost their home, Sky had to go live with her dad. She was hospitalized twice for self harming and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I was very depressed,” Sky said.

To make matters worse, Sky got into a fight last summer, and they pressed charges. She had to complete community service to get her juvenile court case dismissed.

“It was very hard,” Sky said. “It felt like someone was always watching me. I couldn’t do things that I wanted to. But I’m glad I got through that.”

Sky was one of several youths who shared their story as part of the fifth annual “Sharing Our Stories” on April 8 at Wyvetter Younge Middle School in East St. Louis. She also plans to get involved with the St. Clair County Teen Court program once she’s in high school.

You can do everything everyone else can; even if you’re not in the same environment or you don’t have the same things that everyone has, you can still do it. Sky Lowery, eighth-grader at High Mount School in Swansea

Hicks described Sky as “amazing. She’s been through a lot of things,” Hicks said. “She’s a light for everyone.”

Here’s what Sky had to say:

Q: How are you doing this school year?

A: “I am doing amazing, especially when compared to last year. I’m not failing any of my classes. I actually really like it — all the accomplishments I make with good grades.”

Q: How do you cope with everything that you’ve been through?

A: “I write down my feelings. That helps the most now. I like poems; that’s how I get my feelings out.”

Q: How do you manage your mental illness?

A: “It really doesn’t bother me now. It only hits me really hard when I’m angry or sad; I get really angry or overly upset. It’s not fun, but it’s just something I have to live with.”

Q: How did you feel when you were announced as the winner of the outstanding student award?

A: “I didn’t think it was going to me. All the kids that were there and all the things that they’ve been through, I didn’t think my story was so inspiring to other people.”

Q: What advice do you for other students?

A: “Just know that they are not alone. If you need someone to talk, talk to somebody. One person has been through that; there’s a lot of people in this world who have had issues and pushed through it. Just don’t ever give up on yourself. You can do everything everyone else can; even if you’re not in the same environment or you don’t have the same things that everyone has, you can still do it.”

Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?

A: “I want to be a cosmetologist, but if I can’t I want to be a forensic scientist. I like to figure out how things get put together, especially crime. I really like the ID channel. It’s just very interesting to me. I always try to figure out how car accidents happen. I always loved makeup, hair and nails. It’s something I will do everyday.”

Q: What are you most looking forward to about attending Belleville West High School?

A: “All the clubs. I want to do yearbook, newspaper, Harambee, theater and acting.”