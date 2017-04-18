If you want to go into nursing, this scholarship is for you

After longtime nurse Peg Edwards died in 2011, her family started a college scholarship to help students who hope to one day become nurses like her.

“My family is extremely honored that we were able to develop this scholarship in the memory of my mother with the assistance of generous donors and the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation,” Andrea Shupe, Edwards’ daughter, stated in a news release.

Edwards earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from McKendree University in Lebanon and worked as a registered nurse for nearly 40 years, with almost 25 years with SSM Health.

Shawna Bullard said in the release that it was clear Edwards had a positive influence on patients and their families, as well as her coworkers. Bullard is the administrative director of fund development at SSM Health in Illinois.

“This scholarship is a wonderful way to keep her legacy alive while empowering others to further their careers in nursing,” Bullard stated.

Applications for the Peg Edwards Nursing Scholarship are available at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Foundation office in Mt. Vernon or by calling 618-899-1048. The deadline to apply is Friday.

According to an obituary, Edwards, 59, died at her home in Fairfield, IL.