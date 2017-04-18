Education

April 18, 2017 9:00 AM

East St. Louis student headed to national math competition

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

An East St. Louis Senior High School student is one of 576 chosen to compete in a national math competition, according to District 189.

Damascious Toney qualified for the MathCON 2017 Finals by taking an online assessment in algebra, geometry, measurement, data analysis, number systems and pre-calculus, according to a news release. The national competition will take place April 22 in Chicago.

The high school junior’s score was in the top 10 among students in his grade level in the Midwest. Kay Brown called it a “great honor” for Damascious and for the district. Brown is the District 189 math content specialist.

“We’re incredibly proud when any of our students earn recognition for their accomplishments, and we’re so excited to have Damascious Toney representing the Flyers by advancing to the finals,” Brown stated in the release.

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 1:56

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue
Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day 0:45

Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day
SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash 1:41

SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos