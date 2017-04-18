Education

April 18, 2017 9:30 AM

Several local high school students headed to state drafting competition

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

High school students from Belleville and Freeburg will soon travel to a computer-aided drafting competition at Illinois State University.

They qualified for the state-level competition by winning the regional contest at Southwestern Illinois College. Professionals working in architectural and engineering firms judged each student’s efforts, according to a news release.

The following are the regional winners who will compete again on April 22 at the Normal campus:

▪  First place – Dylan Fox of Belleville West High School

▪  First place – Blake Hatter of Freeburg High School

▪  First place – Dennis Jenkins of Belleville West

▪  First place – Ryan Schenewerk of Belleville West

▪  First place – Khaled Nassar of Belleville West

▪  First place – Drum Carpenter of Freeburg High School

▪  First place – Kailyn Goodrick of Belleville West

▪  Second place – Andrew Romano of Belleville West

▪  Second place – Owen Holiday of Freeburg High School

▪  Second place – Devon Macke of Freeburg High School

▪  Second place – Eli Tiemann of Belleville West

