Local high school students can submit artwork to D.C. competition

High school students living in parts of Madison County can submit their artwork for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition until May 3.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is accepting entries from the 13th Congressional District.
Participating students’ artwork will be on display from May 8-12 at the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, according to a news release. During that time, a panel of local judges will select the winning piece to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for a year.
“This is a great opportunity for students to display their work and showcase their artistic abilities,” Davis stated in the release. “I encourage all of our schools to participate, and I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions.”
The release states that Davis is also asking his Facebook followers to choose a “fan favorite” piece that he will display in one of his congressional offices.
For more information, visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Davis’ website, rodneydavis.house.gov, or contact Jenny Baldwin in Davis’ office at 217-403-4690 or by email at jenny.baldwin@mail.house.gov.
For students who live in the 15th Congressional District, which includes parts of Madison and Clinton counties, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, is also accepting entries.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
