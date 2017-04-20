Former astronaut to talk about her time in space during metro-east visit

Linda Godwin, who has logged more than 38 days in space, will travel to the metro-east next month to talk about what she’s learned.
The public is invited to listen to the former NASA astronaut discuss the preparation necessary for space flight, how it feels to be launched into orbit around the Earth, the purpose of each mission, what it’s like living on a shuttle and space station and what it takes to get the spacecraft safely back down to Earth.
Godwin’s talk, which is a free event from Maryville Christian School, is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 3 in the Worship Center at First Baptist Maryville, 7110 State Route 162.
During her career with NASA, Godwin went on four shuttle flights and performed two space walks while docked at both the International Space Station and Russian Space Station Mir. She retired from NASA in 2010 after nearly 25 years.
Today, Godwin works as a professor at the University of Missouri in Columbia, which is also where she earned her master’s degree and doctorate in physics. She also studied at Southeast Missouri State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in math and physics.
At a glance
- What: Talk by former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin
- When: 7 p.m. May 3
- Where: Worship Center at First Baptist Maryville, 7110 State Route 162 in Maryville, IL
- Cost: Free
