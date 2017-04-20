Local fourth-graders make their own cookbook. Here are some recipes.

Some local fourth-graders are sharing their favorite recipes in a cookbook that is available online.
Teacher Carol McFall’s class at Kreitner Elementary School compiled 16 recipes, including one from McFall, after learning about nutrition, according to Collinsville Unit 10.
Two of the recipes included in the cookbook are appetizers: Doggy Dip, submitted by fourth-grader Ashley Dahl, and McFall’s Jalapeno Popper Dip. Both recipes include cheese and jalapenos. Ashley’s dip calls for ground beef, while her teacher’s recipe is meatless.
Another classmate, Matthew Obear, submitted a recipe for spaghetti that uses Ramen noodles — without the supplied flavor packets. Yasmin Montalvo’s submission was a dish that originated in Mexico: Tinga, which is chicken and onions seasoned with chile chipotle sauce.
Fourth-grader Gaige Nichols supplied something sweet with a recipe for Cinnamon Toast.
To view the complete cookbook, visit kahoks.org/news/?uid=2689.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Doggy Dip
1 lb. ground beef
Salt and garlic (optional)
1-3 jalapenos (to taste), chopped fine
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 1/2 cup Velveeta cheese chopped in pieces
1/4 cup milk
Cooked angel hair pasta or tortilla chips
Cook ground beef and seasonings. Drain. Add cream of mushroom soup, chopped Velveeta cheese and jalapeno.
Once cheese is melted, add milk and let simmer a few minutes.
Dip tortilla chips or top the pasta with dip — YUM!
Submitted by Ashley Dahl
Ramen Spaghetti
One or two bags of Ramen noodles
A big Styrofoam bowl
A big plastic bowl
Spaghetti sauce or ketchup
Do not put flavoring in Ramen! Cook Ramen in plastic bowl, then put in the other bowl. Add spaghetti sauce or ketchup!
Submitted by Matthew Obear
Tinga
1 cooked chicken breast, cut into small pieces
1 can of chile chipotle sauce
1 onion, cut in rings
4 spoonfuls of oil
In a pan, heat the oil. Put the onions in the pan for about 5 minutes. Put the chicken breast in the pan for 5 minutes. Put the sauce in the pan.
Submitted by Yasmin Montalvo
Cinnamon Toast
Cinnamon
Milk
1 egg
Bread
Powdered sugar
First, get a bowl. Then, pour in powdered sugar and a little milk that makes it syrupy. Set aside.
In another bowl, combine egg, cinnamon and milk. Dip the bread into this mixture and cook in a pan on both sides.
When cooked, remove and put the syrup (the powdered sugar and milk mixture) on the bread.
Submitted by Gaige Nichols
Jalapeno Popper Dip
1 package cream cheese
1/2 cup to 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup mayo
1 4 oz. jar of diced jalapenos
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (you will need two 1/4 cups)
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Mix well 1 package of cream cheese (softened) and 1 cup mayo.
Add to the mixture and stir well 1/2 cup to 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, up to 4 oz. of diced jalapenos (depends on your preference of spicy) and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
Pour into a 9-by-9 pan and top with mixture of 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Serve with chips or crackers.
Submitted by Carol McFall
Comments