Metro-east preschool starting screenings ahead of 2017-18 school year

A local childcare center is offering screenings for children who would begin its preschool program in the 2017-18 school year.
The first screening for The Early Years, Inc., preschool is scheduled for May 5 at 750 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights. The preschool accepts children from all surrounding school districts, but transportation isn’t provided, according to a news release.
The program is for children who range in age from 3-5 years old. It takes place in two half-day sessions, the release states.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the center at 618-624-5624.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
