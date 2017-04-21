Education

April 21, 2017 12:29 PM

Metro-east preschool starting screenings ahead of 2017-18 school year

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

A local childcare center is offering screenings for children who would begin its preschool program in the 2017-18 school year.

The first screening for The Early Years, Inc., preschool is scheduled for May 5 at 750 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights. The preschool accepts children from all surrounding school districts, but transportation isn’t provided, according to a news release.

The program is for children who range in age from 3-5 years old. It takes place in two half-day sessions, the release states.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the center at 618-624-5624.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 1:56

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue
Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day 0:45

Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day
SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash 1:41

SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos