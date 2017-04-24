Kids are doing ‘real science’ in this school with technology, nature

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 What's known about Clinton County teen who died Pause 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 4:29 O'Fallon Garden Club has national award winner 1:03 McKendree University receives donation of two dorm buildings 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 3:27 How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 8:36 Want a tour of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon? 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 1:01 Breakfast With A Cop at Collinsville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Granite City teacher Carrie Wilson Herndon of Metro East Montessori School won two awards and a grant for the innovative use of data-collection technology in her classroom. The educator encourages middle school students in her class to build robots that help care for chickens at the school and observe and collect their own data on bees at a farm in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com