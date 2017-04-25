McKendree cheerleaders, dance team place at nationals

The spirit sqaud at McKendree Unviersity in Lebanon brought home three trophies from the National Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The Bearcats’ purple and gold teams took third place in the small coed cheer and intermediate small coed cheer categories among Division II schools. Both teams previously won their divisions at camp, earning them two silver bids to the 2017 National Cheerleaders Association nationals. Coach Bob Oeth, a 2014 McKendree graduate, helped lead the squad as a student member in 2013 and 2014.
In its debut at National Cheerleaders Association and the National Dance Alliance nationals, the dance team finished seventh — earning the first trophy for competitive dance at McKendree.
“It’s so amazing because we were only expecting to go for the experience this season,” Coach Sara Miller said in a news release. “It was a great way to end our first season.”
Cheerleaders are Courtney Alli, Taylor Alzate, Mikayla Atchison, Sarah Banning, Karlee Barnett, Tatum Bray, Erynn Cotter, Dyamond Dailey, Matt DeJesus, Carollyn Dinh, Haley Doersam, Zac Drumwright (mascot), Taylor Dubose-Harris, Taiylor Gossage, Robert Hankins, Mariah Harrison, Chase Haselhorst, Alexandria Jasso, Samantha Kassen, Autumn Kolesa, Jacob Lawyer, Olivia Mauer, Andria McLaughlin, Sydney Miller, Zach Mittman, Mackenzie Munie, Kaylee Murry, Makayla Penrod, Bella Perkins, Megan Porter, Andy Rettke, Cheyenne Reynolds, China Rongey, Cheyenne Stock, Adam Strubhart, Bryanna Swisher, Kristyn Tully and Dezrea Vance.
Dance team members are seniors Stephanie Lake and Madelaine Zinser; junior Paige Allan; sophomores Kenzie Auten, Alexis Druse and Katie Kiernan; and first-years Olivia Daylor and Lori Tretter.
The competition was held April 4-8.
