Need your high school equivalency degree? SWIC wants to help.

Southwestern Illinois College’s Adult Education and Literacy department is offering free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair and Madison counties next month.
Daytime classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday from May 15 through June 8 at the following locations:
▪ SWIC Belleville Campus — 2500 Carlyle Ave.
▪ SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus — 4950 Maryville Road
▪ East St. Louis Community College Center — 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
Several evening classes will begin in May as well.
▪ SWIC Belleville Campus — 2500 Carlyle Ave.: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:35 p.m., May 11 through June 29
▪ SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus — 4950 Maryville Road: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:35 p.m., May 11 through June 29
▪ East St. Louis Community College Center — 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:35 p.m., May 11 through June 29
A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required. For more information or to register, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-7942, ext. 5525.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
