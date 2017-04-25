Education

April 25, 2017 10:52 AM

Need your high school equivalency degree? SWIC wants to help.

By Jamie Forsythe

jforsythe1@bnd.com

Southwestern Illinois College’s Adult Education and Literacy department is offering free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair and Madison counties next month.

Daytime classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday from May 15 through June 8 at the following locations:

▪  SWIC Belleville Campus — 2500 Carlyle Ave.

▪  SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus — 4950 Maryville Road

▪  East St. Louis Community College Center — 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

Several evening classes will begin in May as well.

▪  SWIC Belleville Campus — 2500 Carlyle Ave.: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:35 p.m., May 11 through June 29

▪  SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus — 4950 Maryville Road: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:35 p.m., May 11 through June 29

▪  East St. Louis Community College Center — 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:35 p.m., May 11 through June 29

A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required. For more information or to register, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-7942, ext. 5525.

Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe

