Lindenwood president connects honor students with business leaders

Lindenwood University-Belleville recently held an event to connect student leaders and honor students with business people in the metro-east.
Brett Barger, president of the Lindenwood Belleville campus, held the first president’s spring tea on April 18 in the campus’ sunken garden. About 150 people attended the event.
“The president's spring tea was created to honor our high-achieving junior- and senior-level students in a relaxed, social setting where they can network with each other, their faculty, and prominent members of the community,” Barger said in a released statement. “I had a bank president say that he is planning on hiring some new employees and he wants to hire from LU Belleville.”
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
