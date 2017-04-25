Education

April 25, 2017 11:35 AM

Event brings athletes who have disabilities together with those who don’t

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

COLUMBIA

More than 100 students who have intellectual disabilities will soon compete in athletic events along with students who don’t have disabilities in the Athletes Challenging Each Other Olympics.

The event is bringing the athletes together April 28 at the Columbia School District 4 multipurpose field. If there’s rain, the event will be moved to May 5. Families are invited to attend to cheer them on.

The student athletes who have disabilities and are competing come from high schools in Columbia, Dupo, Millstadt and Freeburg.

According to a news release, the goal of the event is to promote acceptance and respect in school communities.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

