April 25, 2017 5:29 PM

Did students from your area receive Illinois Principals Association awards?

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

Students from 30 school districts across Southwestern Illinois were recently honored by the Illinois Principals Association.

The 110 award winners were nominated by their principals for showing leadership and character and for their academic success.

The Illinois Principals Association Student Recognition Breakfast took place April 19. The keynote speaker was Kelly Stewart, a professor from McKendree University.

IMG_3569
Kelly Stewart, an education professor from McKendree University, was the keynote speaker during the Illinois Principals Association Student Recognition Breakfast.
Provided

Award winners

District

School

Principal

Student

Alton 11

Alton High

Michael Bellm

Arie Macias

Brianna Camerer

Alton Middle School

Cindy Inman

Molly Norman

Abbigail Rich

East Elementary

Lanea DeConcini

Julian Brady

Alaina Laslie

Eunice Smith Elementary

Jody Meggos

Abigail Doering

Gilson Brown

JoAnne Curvey

Mitchell Parrish

Lewis and Clark Elementary

LaTasha LeFlore-Porter

Carter Feezel

Lovejoy Elementary

John Ducey

Teagan Mitchell

North Elementary

Tiana Montgomery

Hanna Murphy

Parker Mayhew

West Elementary

Brian Saenz

MaKenzie Jones

Jacob Sneddon

Belle Valley 119

Belle Valley

Tamara Leib

Kimberly Radecki

Belleville 118

Abraham Lincoln

Ed Langen

Ashauna Butler

Central J.H.

Rocky Horrighs

Daja Marie Gilmer

Douglas

Teresa Case

Arjayus Stringfellow

Franklin Elem

Jon Boente

Keyara Baerga-Plumey

Henry Rabb

Jamie Buss

Koi Birch-Barnard

Jefferson

Jamerson McCloskey

Cailyn Galloway

Roosevelt

Craig Hayes

Kaylee Fath

Union

Lori Taylor

Kaylee Broadfield

West Jr. High

Gustavo Cotto

Ruben Howell

Westhaven School

Geoff Schwalenberg

Ines Santos

Belleville 201

Belleville East

Jason Karstens

Ivy Truong

Eddie Caumiant

Bethalto 8

Civic Memorial HS

Aaron Kilpatrick

David Lane

Khristina Raglin

Brooklyn 188

Lovejoy Elementary

Henrietta Young

Keion Spencer

Lovejoy Technology Academy

Henrietta Young

NaKeithia Austin

Central 104

Central School District 104

Dawn Elser

Giana Spiller

Collinsville 10

Caseyville Elementary

Kevin Robinson

Diana Valverde

Collinsville HS

David Snider

Kate Fischer

Anna Chambers

Dorris Intermediate School

Kevin Stirnaman

Blake Peek

Paulina Gutierrez-Trejo

Jefferson Elementary

Kevin Robinson

Elliana Rhinehart

Kreitnor Elementary

Todd Pettit

Seleste Orozco

Maryville Elementary

Carmen Loemker

Kaitlyn Cope

Renfro

Laura Bauer

Faith Immken

Kaylee Carrico

Summit

Julie Haake

Brion Brown

Twin Echo

Julie Haake

Payton Planitz

Webster Elementary

Brad Snow

Loreliei Brown

Columbia 4

Columbia Middle School

Brian Reeves

Izabelle Whaley

Andrew Maulding

Diocese of Springfield

St. John Neumann Catholic School

Laura Kretzer

Andrew Munie

East Alton Wood River 14

East Alton Wood River HS

Leigh Robinson

Mackenzie Munn

Brenden Allen

Freeburg 77

Freeburg Community High School

Jill Jung

Connor Stein

Emily Etter

Granite City 9

Coolidge Jr. High

Patrick Curry

Marvin Romo

Olivia Boone

Frohardt Elementary

Terry Mitchell

Yullen Koroby-Schoffra

Granite City High School

Daren DePew

Alex Lee

Holly Zaring

Grigsby Intermediate Schoo

Donald Stratton

Kelsey Merchant

Brennan Griggs

Maryville

Mark Lull

Layne Gray

Mitchell Elementary

Lisa Yarbrough

Arianna Juedemann

Wilson 1-2 Center

John Schooley

Landon Harris

Grant 110

Grant 110

Carla Lasley

Sopie Wellinghoff

Illini Elementary

Travis Klein

Joshua McPherson

Harmony-Emge 175

Ellis Elementary

Dave Deets

Aubrey Carter

Emge Jr. High

Matthew Graham

Connor Adams

Harmony Intermediate

Dave Deets

Marissa Carrell

High Mount 116

High Mount

Darin Loepker

Caitlyn Epps

Paige Goodrich

Highland 5

Highland High School

Karen Gauen

Trent Rakers

Ally Becker

Madison 12

Bernard Elementary

Terrien Fennoy

Zarria Clark

Terrien Fennoy

Earnest Davenport

Mascoutah 19

Mascoutah Elementary

Kim Enriquiez

Camden Mueller

Nicholas Feldott

Scott Elementary

Susanne Riechmann

Lilianna Barnes

Wingate Elementary

Randy Blakely

Da'yl Thomas

New Athens 60

New Athens High School

Dan Lehman

Hannah Daab

O’Fallon 90

Amelia V. Carriel Jr. High

Ellen Hays

Kesler Stutzman

Hayden GLover

Delores Moye

Becky Williams

Ella Peterson

Andrew Orloski

Marie Schaefer

Tracy Duggins

Jordan Gunther

Draphy Durgius

Red Bud 132

Red Bud Elementary

George Wilkerson

Haley Billingsley

Nicholas Bishop

Red Bud HS

Rob Pipher

Brenden Heller

Roxana 1

Roxana HS

Jason Dandurand

Niah Bevolo

Jacob Smith

Roxana Jr. High

Steve Mayerhofer

Thomas Strohmeier

Shiloh Village 85

Shiloh Elementary School

Lori Murphy

Brodey Durbin

Shiloh Middle School

Jeffery Alt

Samantha Tooley

Signal Hill 181

Signal Hill

Brooke Wiemers

Daishia White

Smithton 130

Smithton

Vicki Norton

Josh Merz

Libby Reinneck

Waterloo 5

Gardner

Dawn Ivers

Chas Walster

Rogers Elementary

Brian Smith

Alivia Meyer

Waterloo High School

Lori Costello

Collin Webb

Genevieve Bourgeois

Waterloo Jr. High

Nick Schwartz

Breeyn Garrett

Luke Davis

WJ Zahnow Elementary School

Mary Gardner

Cayla Zavorka

Whiteside 115

Whiteside Elementary

Nathan Rakers

Blake Danridge

Alysia Fernandes

Whiteside Middle School

Monica Laurent

Kerilyn Poettgen

Hannah Crask

Wolf Branch 113

Wolf Branch Elementary

Madonna Harris

Ava Krause

Wolf Branch MIddle

Jennifer Poirot

Grace LeBlance

Wood River-Hartford 15

Lewis and Clark Elementary

Kelly Bohnenstiehl

Samantha Kulish

Hartford Elementary

Mark Begando

Connor Strebler

