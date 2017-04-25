Did students from your area receive Illinois Principals Association awards?

Students from 30 school districts across Southwestern Illinois were recently honored by the Illinois Principals Association.
The 110 award winners were nominated by their principals for showing leadership and character and for their academic success.
The Illinois Principals Association Student Recognition Breakfast took place April 19. The keynote speaker was Kelly Stewart, a professor from McKendree University.
Award winners
District
School
Principal
Student
Alton 11
Alton High
Michael Bellm
Arie Macias
Brianna Camerer
Alton Middle School
Cindy Inman
Molly Norman
Abbigail Rich
East Elementary
Lanea DeConcini
Julian Brady
Alaina Laslie
Eunice Smith Elementary
Jody Meggos
Abigail Doering
Gilson Brown
JoAnne Curvey
Mitchell Parrish
Lewis and Clark Elementary
LaTasha LeFlore-Porter
Carter Feezel
Lovejoy Elementary
John Ducey
Teagan Mitchell
North Elementary
Tiana Montgomery
Hanna Murphy
Parker Mayhew
West Elementary
Brian Saenz
MaKenzie Jones
Jacob Sneddon
Belle Valley 119
Belle Valley
Tamara Leib
Kimberly Radecki
Belleville 118
Abraham Lincoln
Ed Langen
Ashauna Butler
Central J.H.
Rocky Horrighs
Daja Marie Gilmer
Douglas
Teresa Case
Arjayus Stringfellow
Franklin Elem
Jon Boente
Keyara Baerga-Plumey
Henry Rabb
Jamie Buss
Koi Birch-Barnard
Jefferson
Jamerson McCloskey
Cailyn Galloway
Roosevelt
Craig Hayes
Kaylee Fath
Union
Lori Taylor
Kaylee Broadfield
West Jr. High
Gustavo Cotto
Ruben Howell
Westhaven School
Geoff Schwalenberg
Ines Santos
Belleville 201
Belleville East
Jason Karstens
Ivy Truong
Eddie Caumiant
Bethalto 8
Civic Memorial HS
Aaron Kilpatrick
David Lane
Khristina Raglin
Brooklyn 188
Lovejoy Elementary
Henrietta Young
Keion Spencer
Lovejoy Technology Academy
Henrietta Young
NaKeithia Austin
Central 104
Central School District 104
Dawn Elser
Giana Spiller
Collinsville 10
Caseyville Elementary
Kevin Robinson
Diana Valverde
Collinsville HS
David Snider
Kate Fischer
Anna Chambers
Dorris Intermediate School
Kevin Stirnaman
Blake Peek
Paulina Gutierrez-Trejo
Jefferson Elementary
Kevin Robinson
Elliana Rhinehart
Kreitnor Elementary
Todd Pettit
Seleste Orozco
Maryville Elementary
Carmen Loemker
Kaitlyn Cope
Renfro
Laura Bauer
Faith Immken
Kaylee Carrico
Summit
Julie Haake
Brion Brown
Twin Echo
Julie Haake
Payton Planitz
Webster Elementary
Brad Snow
Loreliei Brown
Columbia 4
Columbia Middle School
Brian Reeves
Izabelle Whaley
Andrew Maulding
Diocese of Springfield
St. John Neumann Catholic School
Laura Kretzer
Andrew Munie
East Alton Wood River 14
East Alton Wood River HS
Leigh Robinson
Mackenzie Munn
Brenden Allen
Freeburg 77
Freeburg Community High School
Jill Jung
Connor Stein
Emily Etter
Granite City 9
Coolidge Jr. High
Patrick Curry
Marvin Romo
Olivia Boone
Frohardt Elementary
Terry Mitchell
Yullen Koroby-Schoffra
Granite City High School
Daren DePew
Alex Lee
Holly Zaring
Grigsby Intermediate Schoo
Donald Stratton
Kelsey Merchant
Brennan Griggs
Maryville
Mark Lull
Layne Gray
Mitchell Elementary
Lisa Yarbrough
Arianna Juedemann
Wilson 1-2 Center
John Schooley
Landon Harris
Grant 110
Grant 110
Carla Lasley
Sopie Wellinghoff
Illini Elementary
Travis Klein
Joshua McPherson
Harmony-Emge 175
Ellis Elementary
Dave Deets
Aubrey Carter
Emge Jr. High
Matthew Graham
Connor Adams
Harmony Intermediate
Dave Deets
Marissa Carrell
High Mount 116
High Mount
Darin Loepker
Caitlyn Epps
Paige Goodrich
Highland 5
Highland High School
Karen Gauen
Trent Rakers
Ally Becker
Madison 12
Bernard Elementary
Terrien Fennoy
Zarria Clark
Terrien Fennoy
Earnest Davenport
Mascoutah 19
Mascoutah Elementary
Kim Enriquiez
Camden Mueller
Nicholas Feldott
Scott Elementary
Susanne Riechmann
Lilianna Barnes
Wingate Elementary
Randy Blakely
Da'yl Thomas
New Athens 60
New Athens High School
Dan Lehman
Hannah Daab
O’Fallon 90
Amelia V. Carriel Jr. High
Ellen Hays
Kesler Stutzman
Hayden GLover
Delores Moye
Becky Williams
Ella Peterson
Andrew Orloski
Marie Schaefer
Tracy Duggins
Jordan Gunther
Draphy Durgius
Red Bud 132
Red Bud Elementary
George Wilkerson
Haley Billingsley
Nicholas Bishop
Red Bud HS
Rob Pipher
Brenden Heller
Roxana 1
Roxana HS
Jason Dandurand
Niah Bevolo
Jacob Smith
Roxana Jr. High
Steve Mayerhofer
Thomas Strohmeier
Shiloh Village 85
Shiloh Elementary School
Lori Murphy
Brodey Durbin
Shiloh Middle School
Jeffery Alt
Samantha Tooley
Signal Hill 181
Signal Hill
Brooke Wiemers
Daishia White
Smithton 130
Smithton
Vicki Norton
Josh Merz
Libby Reinneck
Waterloo 5
Gardner
Dawn Ivers
Chas Walster
Rogers Elementary
Brian Smith
Alivia Meyer
Waterloo High School
Lori Costello
Collin Webb
Genevieve Bourgeois
Waterloo Jr. High
Nick Schwartz
Breeyn Garrett
Luke Davis
WJ Zahnow Elementary School
Mary Gardner
Cayla Zavorka
Whiteside 115
Whiteside Elementary
Nathan Rakers
Blake Danridge
Alysia Fernandes
Whiteside Middle School
Monica Laurent
Kerilyn Poettgen
Hannah Crask
Wolf Branch 113
Wolf Branch Elementary
Madonna Harris
Ava Krause
Wolf Branch MIddle
Jennifer Poirot
Grace LeBlance
Wood River-Hartford 15
Lewis and Clark Elementary
Kelly Bohnenstiehl
Samantha Kulish
Hartford Elementary
Mark Begando
Connor Strebler
Comments