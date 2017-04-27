Here’s why the Emge Junior High School principal is resigning

Emge Junior High Principal Matt Graham is leaving at the end of the school year to move closer to family, according to his letter of resignation.
The two-paragraph letter was obtained by the News-Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request. It is addressed to Superintendent Pam Leonard and the Harmony-Emge District 175 School Board. Graham did not respond to a request for further comment.
He has been the junior high school’s principal since 2014.
“Thank you for the support and the opportunities that you have provided my family and me during the last three years,” Graham stated in the letter. “We have enjoyed our time at Harmony-Emge SD #175. My family and I will miss it very much.”
Before coming to the Belleville school district, Graham worked as a principal in both Knoxville, Illinois, and Edinburg, Illinois, according to District 175’s website. He has also been a dean of students in Rantoul, Illinois. Graham started his career in education as a teacher at Tri-Point High School in Cullom, Illinois, the website states.
The District 175 School Board picked Graham’s replacement during its meeting last month. Dave Deets will take over at Emge Junior High starting next school year.
Deets is currently the principal for Ellis Elementary and the Harmony Intermediate Center. He will continue serving the intermediate center. Ellis Elementary’s assistant principal, Terri Kraemer, will become the principal there.
