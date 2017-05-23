He was reluctant to enter the contest. Now his design is the logo for a local festival.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Is cursive still relevant? Pause 1:41 Collinsville grad wins Horseradish Festival logo design contest 1:51 Smithton District 130 Superintendent Susan Homes is resigning 1:08 Belleville school districts share services though partnerships 1:51 Belleville fire chief offers safety tips for Memorial Day 3:08 How to bet the Kentucky Derby 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 2:18 Kindergarteners treat moms to Mother's Day 'spa day' 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:07 A look inside new O'Fallon restaurant Korean Bobsang Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A recent Collinsville High School graduate Keondez Robinson won the International Horseradish Festival’s 30th anniversary logo contest. Keondez, 18, earned $500 in scholarship money and will be recognized at the festival’s opening ceremony June 2. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

