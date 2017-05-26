Scholarships available for 14 Madison County students

Students in Madison County have until June 12 to apply for college scholarships.
Madison County Community Development will choose 14 winners, who will each receive $1,500 through the Community Services Block Grant program.
Students are eligible to apply if they meet the block grant income guidelines and plan to attend Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
To apply, students can contact the financial aid offices at LCCC, SWIC or SIUE or their high school counselor’s office, according to a news release. An applicant is required to submit a letter of recommendation from a high school or college official and an essay describing himself or herself, as well as his or her college plans and career goals.
For more information, contact Amy Lyerla at allyerla@co.madison.il.us or 618-296-4382.
