Collinsville High School student athletes pose for a photograph with the school’s banner recognizing it as a Safe Sports School by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. It will keep the designation for three years.
Education

May 30, 2017 11:00 AM

Collinsville High keeps student athletes safe, organization says

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

A national organization recently recognized Collinsville High School for taking steps to keep its student athletes injury free.

The school received the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award. It will keep the designation for three years.

Collinsville High School earned the award for keeping students safe not only during team practices and games, but also during physical education classes, according to a news release from the school. It implemented all of the required and recommended safety precautions on the association’s Safe Sports School checklist.

O’Fallon Township High School is another local Safe Sports School award winner. It implemented all of the required safety precautions to earn the award.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

