Belleville school collects money for student services, children’s hospital

Earlier this month, Westhaven Elementary School raised money for students who have mental disorders and for a St. Louis children’s hospital.
An annual kickball fundraiser May 23 brought in $2,500, according to Belleville District 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman. The money will be used toward intervention services for Westhaven students who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
On the same day, two students presented a $100 check to the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation. Westhaven Principal Geoff Schwalenberg said sixth graders Miracle Brown and Chloe Halley came up with the idea to collect money for the children’s hospital.
Steven Sartin, community outreach coordinator for the foundation, said their donation will be used for the “greatest need” in the hospital. It could be used to help children whose families can’t pay their medical bills or for research, Sartin said.
The students told Sartin they wanted to help people who couldn’t help themselves, he said.
