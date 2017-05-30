Education

May 30, 2017 11:36 AM

Metro-east students honored for doing the right thing

News-Democrat

Seven local students were recognized by Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis during its May 9 ceremony, including:

▪  Mahek Bhakta, of Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville, who started a club to stop bullying in the school.

▪  Emily Scott, of Delores Moye Elementary School in O’Fallon, who brought a jacket to school for a classmate who didn’t have one.

▪  Anna Landuyt, of Alton Middle School, who organized a food drive for her local food pantry.

▪  Chase Farrell, of Mascoutah Elementary School, who showed kindness to a classmate who has special needs.

▪  Elle McDonnell, of Mascoutah Elementary School, who stood up for a student who was being bullied.

▪  Chloe Millett, of Mascoutah Elementary School, who showed patience and friendship to a classmate.

▪  Sariyah Moore, of Union Elementary School in Belleville, who turned in lost money she found.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Is cursive still relevant?

Is cursive still relevant? 2:08

Is cursive still relevant?
New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term 0:41

New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term
Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 1:56

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos