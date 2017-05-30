Metro-east students honored for doing the right thing

Seven local students were recognized by Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis during its May 9 ceremony, including:
▪ Mahek Bhakta, of Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville, who started a club to stop bullying in the school.
▪ Emily Scott, of Delores Moye Elementary School in O’Fallon, who brought a jacket to school for a classmate who didn’t have one.
▪ Anna Landuyt, of Alton Middle School, who organized a food drive for her local food pantry.
▪ Chase Farrell, of Mascoutah Elementary School, who showed kindness to a classmate who has special needs.
▪ Elle McDonnell, of Mascoutah Elementary School, who stood up for a student who was being bullied.
▪ Chloe Millett, of Mascoutah Elementary School, who showed patience and friendship to a classmate.
▪ Sariyah Moore, of Union Elementary School in Belleville, who turned in lost money she found.
Comments