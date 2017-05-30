Lindenwood University wants to help your child read better

Lindenwood University-Belleville wants to help children improve their reading skills this summer. The university is hosting a three-week camp called Camp Lynx Tales, which runs from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday June 5-23.
The camp will help students improve reading strategies, fluency, and comprehension. Campers will work one-on-one with Lindenwood students under the direction of Dr. Stephanie Yearian, an associate professor in education.
It’s open to first through fourth-graders. The cost is $80, and space is limited.
For more information, contact Yearian at 618-239-6096 or SYearian@Lindenwood.edu.
Lynx Tales will be held in the Recreation Gym on the Belleville campus, 2600 W. Main St.
Comments