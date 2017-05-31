Education

May 31, 2017 11:56 AM

You can help Belleville students through paid tutoring service

News-Democrat

Belleville AmeriCorps at Southwestern Illinois College is looking for tutors to help students in Bellevile District 118 and Harmony-Emge District 175 schools.

The organization encourages college students, paraprofessionals, parents, grandparents and retiring teachers to apply. Participants will earn a monthly stipend, according to a news release.

Applications for fall 2017 are due June 6. Apply online at swic.edu/americorps.

For more information, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5711 or email americorps@swic.edu.

