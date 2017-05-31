You can help Belleville students through paid tutoring service

Belleville AmeriCorps at Southwestern Illinois College is looking for tutors to help students in Bellevile District 118 and Harmony-Emge District 175 schools.
The organization encourages college students, paraprofessionals, parents, grandparents and retiring teachers to apply. Participants will earn a monthly stipend, according to a news release.
Applications for fall 2017 are due June 6. Apply online at swic.edu/americorps.
For more information, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5711 or email americorps@swic.edu.
Comments