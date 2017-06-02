Science summer camps for kids coming to Belleville

The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy is bringing summer camps for children to the metro-east.
The camps are scheduled for June 19-23 and July 24-28 at Belle Valley School, 2465 Amann Drive in Belleville, according to a news release.
One of the camps, called STEMvironment, teaches third and fourth graders about solar and water power, energy transfer and recycling chemistry to design, build and improve their own energy efficient house.
E2: Engineering Explorations is another camp designed for fifth and sixth graders. It features hands-on activities like boat building and racing.
Seventh and eighth graders will use smartphones and scope lenses to discover the inner workings of microwaves, molecules, circuits and code in the Micro STEM camp.
The cost of the camps is $350. Limited scholarships are available, the release states.
For more information or to register, visit imsa.edu/extensionprograms/schedule-summer.
