Metro-east students earn more than $40,000 for college

Students from across the metro-east will receive a total of $41,000 toward their college educations from local sources.
Four of the scholarship winners will receive $2,000 per year for four years — or $8,000 each — through TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program, including:
▪ Kelly Bonk, of Edwardsville High School.
▪ Jill Ann Buettner, of Belleville West High School.
▪ Emma Mattix-Wand, of Marquette Catholic High School in Alton.
▪ Annie Maynard, of Alton High School.
One local student will receive a scholarship from the GCS Credit Union: Madeline Sheridan, of Granite City High School. She won the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship.
Another seven students will each receive $1,000 from the Collinsville Education Scholarship Foundation.
According to a post on Collinsville Unit 10’s Facebook page, the recipients are Zachery Otero, Kate Fischer, Dani Blackard, Emily Holten, Joseph Jackstadt, April Burns and Alyssa Huckins. They are all 2017 Collinsville High School graduates.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528
