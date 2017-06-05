Metro-east students earn more than $40,000 for college

From left to right: Kelly Bonk, of Edwardsville High School; Emma Mattix-Wand, of Marquette Catholic High School; TheBANK of Edwardsville’s President and CEO Kevin Powers; Jill Ann Buettner, of Belleville West High School; and Annie Maynard, of Alton High School. The high school students will each receive $8,000 toward their college educations through TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program. Provided